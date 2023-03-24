Report: Colts Have a Top 30 Visit Scheduled with Kentucky QB Will Levis

According to the IndyStar’s Nate Atkins, the Indianapolis Colts have an ‘exclusive’ Top 30 pre-draft visit scheduled with Kentucky quarterback Will Levis:

The senior Wildcats quarterback held his Pro Day on Friday, in Lexington, Kentucky, as he made scripted throws in front of NFL scouts and front office personnel alike.

Projected as a potential Top 10 NFL Draft pick and perhaps the final of the ‘Big 4’ top quarterback prospects expected to be taken very early in the 2023 NFL Draft, Levis continues to showcase his strong arm, quick release, and overall athleticism:

He completed 185 of 283 passes (65.4%) for 2,406 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions during 11 starts for the Wildcats in 2022.

Levis projects best in an offense that features the RPO and has a vertical passing attack, which means he’s a potential natural fit for new Colts head coach Shane Steichen.

Even though he’s a little older for a prospect, Levis has the physical tools to develop into a pretty good starting NFL quarterback in time, with some required patience—if he can improve upon his mechanics, progression of reads, and decision-making.

While he isn’t quite as well regarded as the other top quarterback prospects among Colts fans—Florida’s Anthony Richardson included, Levis is still a name to watch at #4 for Indy—especially with the franchise already scheduling a one-on-one pre-draft visit.