Report: Colts To Bring in Florida Quarterback Anthony Richardson for Top-30 Visit

The Indianapolis Colts continue to do their due diligence surrounding the quarterbacks ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. According to Cameron Wolfe, the Colts plan to have a top-30 visit sometime in April with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

As Wolfe notes, Richardson is scheduled to have his pro day on Thursday, which could provide the Colts and other teams around the league with an even closer look into the super-talented quarterback.

Anthony Richardson has top-30 visits in April scheduled with Panthers (pick #1), Colts (4), Raiders (7), Falcons (8) and Titans (11), per sources.



Richardson is in Gainesville this week ahead of his Florida pro day Thursday, final of top QB prospects to make their pro day mark. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 27, 2023

Standing at 6’4,” Richardson is one of the most polarizing prospects to come out of college in years. The Florida quarterback set records during February’s NFL Scouting Combine in both the broad jump (10 feet, 9 inches) and vertical jump (40.5 inches).

The Colts currently hold the No. 4 overall selection in April’s draft and are in a prime position to land one of the class’s top quarterback prospects, so bringing in Richardson for a top-30 visit makes a ton of sense.

During his time as a starter for the Gators, Richardson threw for a total of 3,105 passing yards and tossed 24 touchdowns to 15 interceptions. The dual-threat quarterback also rushed for 1,116 yards and scored 12 rushing touchdowns during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

If Richardson were to be available when Indianapolis makes its selection, taking the talented Richardson would make a lot of sense. There’s no denying the super athletic talents and overall traits of the Florida quarterback. Taking Richardson as high as 4th overall would mean the Colts would likely be betting a lot on his upside and what he could become for their franchise long-term.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen has an extensive background and has helped develop some of the league’s best quarterbacks. Justin Herbert earned Offensive Rookie of the Year with Steichen as his offensive coordinator in 2020. Jalen Hurts was in the MVP conversation and helped lead his team to a Super Bowl appearance this past season with Steichen in the same role.

For an organization that has been in search of its next franchise quarterback for the past several seasons, taking a prospect as talented as Richardson might be worth banking on long-term for the quarterback-needy Colts.