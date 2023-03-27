Colts Re-Sign Defensive End Khalid Kareem

The Indianapolis Colts have announced on Monday that the team has re-signed defensive end Khalid Kareem to bolster their depth at the position:

We have re-signed DE Khalid Kareem. pic.twitter.com/Mb4ZIA9s8G — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 27, 2023

The 6’4”, 268 pound defensive end appeared in 4 games for the Colts last season, recording a tackle and 3 total QB hits.

The former Notre Dame standout was a former 2020 5th round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals and was signed off their practice squad by Indianapolis in late November.

He’s appeared in 27 career games, making 1 start during his 3-year NFL career.

Kareem should provide rotational depth to the Colts at defensive end, joining Tyquan Lewis, who was also recently re-signed at that spot.

The Colts also signed San Francisco 49ers free agent defensive end Samson Ebukam presumably as a starter, while veteran Yannick Ngakoue isn’t expected to be re-signed.