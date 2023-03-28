5 Prospects to Watch for the Colts - Part III

Mike Morris, edge, Michigan

It is common knowledge that you can never have enough pass-rushers on your team, and the Colts have struggled with pressuring opposing quarterbacks in the past, and it was not a stregth last season. The team replaced Yannick Ngakoue with Samson Ebukam, and will be relying heavily on the development of Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo. Morris certainly has the build to become a solid rotational edge rusher in the NFL, but so far he should be considered a pass-rushing project that can produce against the run right away.

Darius Rush, cornerback, SC

The Colts desperately need some cornerback help, as right now it seems like Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and Dallis Flowers will be the starting tandem next season. Rush’s athletic profile fit the exact mold that Gus Bradley and Chris Ballard like. A long, lean cornerback, with a RAS of 9.79, the Colts could really use an athlete like him in the secondary. He does struggle a bit in man coverage, and is not a sound tackler by any means, but he would be the perfect target for the Colts at #79.

Steve Avila, guard, TCU

Right next to cornerback, the Colts biggest need right now is interior offensive line. Steve Avila would be a day one starter at right guard, and he would help solidify the Colts leakiest position at the moment. Avila has plenty of college starting experience, and while he does lack some athleticism he more than makes up for it with raw strength and leadership. The Colts could target Avila if they decide to trade down and get some extra Day 2 picks.

Jerrod Clark, defensive tackle, Coastal Carolina

While the scheme fit does not make much sense, considering Clark’s best fit would be as a 3-4 defensive end, he could very well play as the 1-technique in the Colts’ scheme. He would not need to start right away as the team has that position more than covered with Grover Stewart, but he has the potential of becoming a nice rotational pass-rusher from the inside. This is a player I could see sliding because of a lack of versatility and polish, but the tools are certainly there to carve a productive NFL career.

JL Skinner, safety, Boise State

Skinner was impressive in the Senior Bowl, but a torn pec sidelined him from the NFL Combine and will probably cause him to miss training camp and some regular season time. Other than that, Skinner is a massive (6’4’’ 210lbs) safety with range to cover the entire length of the field. His size, motor, and physicality make him an instant impact special teamer, and he has the potential and work ethic to become a starting strong safety for the team, especially with Rodney McLeod’s departure.