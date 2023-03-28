Report: Center Ryan Kelly, Cornerback Kenny Moore II To Remain With Colts in 2023

According to Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard, center Ryan Kelly and cornerback Kenny Moore II will remain with the team in 2023.

Ballard, who spoke at the NFL Owners’ meetings in Arizona on Monday afternoon, told local reporters that the Colts had fielded a few calls surrounding both Pro Bowl players but ultimately decided they were going to remain with the team in 2023.

“We had some calls on them, but at the end of the day, they’re good football players for us,” Ballard said, via IndyStar. “And they’re good people. When you’ve got a good football player that’s a great person and a good fit, it makes it hard to move away from those guys.”

Kelly, a three-time Pro Bowl selection in seven seasons with the Colts, surrendered five sacks during the 2022 season. Indy’s offensive line struggled to play to the standard that many had come to expect, given their dominant play over the previous few seasons.

As for Moore II, the Pro Bowl cornerback has also had his fair share of struggles at times over the previous few seasons. During the 2022 season, Moore II missed five games and struggled to find his footing in a new defensive scheme led by defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

The Colts will likely be banking on Kelly and the rest of the offensive line to improve under new offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr., who came over from the New York Giants, while Moore II can return to his normal level of production during his second season in Bradley’s system.