Report: Colts Have Private Workout Scheduled with Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have a private workout scheduled with Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell:

Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell has a private workout today with the #Cowboys, per source.



O’Connell also has private visits and workouts set up with the #Jets, #Raiders, #Saints, #Bengals, #Colts and #Bears, and has Zoomed with 10 other teams. Busy month for the Shrine Bowl standout. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023

The 6’3”, 213 pound redshirt senior quarterback for the Boilermakers completed 320 of 499 pass attempts (64.1%) for 3,490 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions during 12 starts in 2022—earning 2nd-Team All-Big Ten honors for a consecutive season.

He helped lead Purdue to the Big Ten West Title in 2022.

O’Connell is a pure pocket passer with solid accuracy and ball placement, but has limited arm strength and mobility. He projects as a backup quarterback at the next level and a ‘Day 3’ pick.

The Colts could use quarterback help, and while O’Connell doesn’t currently project as a ‘franchise guy’ by any means, he could make for an intriguing developmental backup.