 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Colts Have Private Workout Scheduled with Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell

The Colts are among the teams interested in the productive Big Ten passer ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 Big 10 Championship - Michigan vs Purdue Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have a private workout scheduled with Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell:

The 6’3”, 213 pound redshirt senior quarterback for the Boilermakers completed 320 of 499 pass attempts (64.1%) for 3,490 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions during 12 starts in 2022—earning 2nd-Team All-Big Ten honors for a consecutive season.

He helped lead Purdue to the Big Ten West Title in 2022.

O’Connell is a pure pocket passer with solid accuracy and ball placement, but has limited arm strength and mobility. He projects as a backup quarterback at the next level and a ‘Day 3’ pick.

The Colts could use quarterback help, and while O’Connell doesn’t currently project as a ‘franchise guy’ by any means, he could make for an intriguing developmental backup.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...