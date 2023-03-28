Report: Colts Have Private Workout Scheduled with Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have a private workout scheduled with Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell:
Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell has a private workout today with the #Cowboys, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023
O’Connell also has private visits and workouts set up with the #Jets, #Raiders, #Saints, #Bengals, #Colts and #Bears, and has Zoomed with 10 other teams. Busy month for the Shrine Bowl standout.
The 6’3”, 213 pound redshirt senior quarterback for the Boilermakers completed 320 of 499 pass attempts (64.1%) for 3,490 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions during 12 starts in 2022—earning 2nd-Team All-Big Ten honors for a consecutive season.
He helped lead Purdue to the Big Ten West Title in 2022.
O’Connell is a pure pocket passer with solid accuracy and ball placement, but has limited arm strength and mobility. He projects as a backup quarterback at the next level and a ‘Day 3’ pick.
The Colts could use quarterback help, and while O’Connell doesn’t currently project as a ‘franchise guy’ by any means, he could make for an intriguing developmental backup.
