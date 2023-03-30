Colts’ Morocco Brown in Attendance to Watch Florida QB Anthony Richardson’s Pro Day

Indianapolis Colts’ chief personnel executive Morocco Brown was in attendance on Thursday to evaluate Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson’s Pro Day performance in Gainesville, Florida (i.e., ‘The Swamp’):

With Brown being one of the Colts top football operations personnel, it’s likely a key indicator that the Colts remain heavily interested in Richardson—currently sitting at the 4th overall spot in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Even though Colts general manager Chris Ballard was not reportedly in attendance (*and typically does not attend Pro Days historically), Brown is one of his ‘big guns,’ so his presence during Richardson’s recently conducted Pro Day is no doubt meaningful.

As for Richardson, to the surprise of no one, he showcased his strong arm and overall athleticism—making a few throws that very few others can make:

Along with Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and Kentucky’s Will Levis, Richardson has been regarded as one of the best quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class—which is considerably deep atop (*even if there’s not a lone generational passing prospect).

While he may not be quite as a polished passer as some of his colleagues, Richardson has arguably the strongest arm and is considered the best athlete of the group. Not to mention, he’s the most dangerous rushing threat of the quartet—featuring a speed, strength, size, and explosive combination that’s difficult to bring down in space.

He also has youth, being only 20 years old, and limited starting experience that work in his favor as a quarterback prospect, meaning his potential and upside haven’t been anywhere close to tapped as a passer.

He’s still growing and developing and is not a finished product by any means. (And to his credit, his pocket presence and improvisation ability at such a young age remain outstanding and are things that cannot necessarily be taught). It’s just improving his accuracy, refining some of his footwork and technique, and cleaning up some of his decision-making in order to have significant success at the next level.

Richardson would make a great deal of sense in new Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s offensive system, being deployed in a similar manner to Philadelphia Eagles breakout star Jalen Hurts. He’s a dynamic dual-threat quarterback that could really shine with Steichen in time (although some patience and initial growing pains would be required and expected).

That being said, there’s still no guarantee that Richardson makes it to #4, as another quarterback needy suitor could theoretically jump the Colts, trading with the Arizona Cardinals at the #3 spot—if he even slides that far.

However, it’s clear that the Colts are very much interested right now, hoping to find the Horseshoe’s next franchise quarterback.