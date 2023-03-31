 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Colts Signing Former Bears Running Back Darrynton Evans

The Indianapolis Colts are adding to their running back room.

By Andrew Thomison
/ new
NFL: NOV 27 Bears at Jets Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are signing former Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Evans, as reported by Fowler, originally worked out for the Colts on Friday, Now, Evans joins a stacked running back room.

Evans played for Appalachian State, where he rushed for 1,484 yards and 18 touchdowns during his final season with the team in 2019. Additionally, Evans is a former third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2020. He appeared in six total games for the Bears last season and rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries.

During his first two seasons in Tennessee, Evans also appeared in six games and rushed for a combined 61 yards on 16 carries. Evans was then released prior to the 2022 season and landed with the Bears.

Currently, the Colts have three other running backs behind starter Jonathan Taylor in Zack Moss, Deon Jackson and Jake Funk. Adding Evans now likely creates competition for the team later in the offseason.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...