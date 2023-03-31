 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts Agree to Terms With Former Browns Tight End Pharaoh Brown

The Indianapolis Colts are adding to their tight end room.

By Andrew Thomison
Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts and free-agent tight end Pharaoh Brown have agreed to terms, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reports that Brown is expected to sign his deal on April 9, pending a passed physical.

Brown most recently spent time with the Cleveland Browns after being waived by the Houston Texans toward the middle of last season, and he addresses a major need for the Colts with his ability to help out as a blocker in the running game.

Indianapolis’ running game wasn’t nearly as effective last season, partially due to being without a run-blocking tight end. The Colts have been looking for more of a blocking tight end since Jack Doyle retired, and they may have just found their answer with Brown.

Despite predominantly being a blocking tight end, Brown has caught 51 passes for 478 yards and two touchdowns in his career. His most productive season came with the Texans in 2020, where Brown totaled 163 receiving yards and caught two touchdowns.

Once Brown’s deal is officially signed, he’ll join a Colts’ tight end room that already includes Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods and Drew Ogletree.

