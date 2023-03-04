Colts Combine Report: Day Two, Defensive Backs

Day Two of the NFL is complete as the defensive backs took the field on Friday afternoon. Which prospects improved their stock and which prospects fit the Indianapolis Colts’ mold?

Julius Brents

You cannot start off an article about the cornerback class’s combine without talking about a corner that was built in Chris Ballard’s laboratory. We all know how much Ballard loves his traits and Brents has all the intangibles the Colts look for. Standing 6’3” tall, 198 pounds, Brents’s 34” arms nearly reach the ground when he’s standing up. Brents ran a solid 4.53 40-yard dash, but his explosive testing is what made the scouts drool. His 41.5” vertical and 11’ 6” were near the top of the class. He also posted the top three-cone and 20-yard shuttle from the cornerback group.

Brents is a press-man corner who would be the perfect compliment opposite Stephon Gilmore and would allow Isaiah Rodgers to move to nickel where his size could work better.

Darius Rush

With the Colts possibly moving up to the first overall pick, finding gems in the third round and on is important. And Rush could be just that. The South Carolina standout often takes a back seat to his teammate Cam Smith, but Rush made a name for himself during the Senior Bowl and then again at the Combine. Rush posted a 4.36 40, 35” vertical and 10’ 1” broad jump all at 6’2”, 198 pounds.

Rush may not be an impact player from day one, but he could develop behind Gilmore and eventually be a plus starter in the NFL.

DJ Turner

Turner has been a bit underrated throughout the process but has all the tools and traits to impress in the league. The fastest 40 time of the day came via former Michigan Wolverine, DJ Turner. Turner ran a 4.26 40-yard dash, starting off with a ridiculous 1.47 10-yard split. At 5’ 11”, 178 pounds, Turner jumped 38.5” in the vertical and 10’ 11” in the broad jump. Turner should be an early Day Two prospect and may even sneak into the end of the first round after his impressive workout.