Report: Colts Expected to Hire Notre Dame Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason

According to IrishBreakdown.com’s Bryan Driskell, Notre Dame’s Brian Mason is expected to be hired as the Indianapolis Colts new special teams coordinator—filling the vacancy caused by Bubba Ventrone’s recent departure to the Cleveland Browns:

Brian Mason is leaving Notre Dame for the Indianapolis Colts #GoIrish #NDFBhttps://t.co/CKeXQnNkLk — Bryan Driskell (@CoachD178) March 4, 2023

Mason had spent the past season coaching the Fighting Irish’s special teams units, having spent the prior four seasons as the Cincinnati Bearcats special teams coordinator (2018-21). He was also their director of recruiting in 2017.

He also spent eight years coaching at Ohio State, Purdue, Kent State, and Bluffton.

The Zionsville, Indiana, native will have a homecoming of sorts in Indianapolis, helping to coach the Colts special teams units—which have consistently ranked among the best in the league over the past few seasons. That being said, Mason will be able to put his own special teams stamp on things going forward for the Horseshoe.