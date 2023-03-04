How Have the Top Rookie QB Prospects Fared So Far at the NFL Combine?

The top rookie quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft are participating in this week’s NFL Combine held in the friendly confines of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana—although some in a more limited capacity than others.

Among those top quarterback prospects are Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky’s Will Levis.

While Colts general manager Chris Ballard tempered the importance of the on-field performance in drills this week, with quarterbacks throwing in compression shorts against air to wideouts they’ve never played with before, there’s still some items to take note of.

So what are they? Well, among them, we have a better indication of Young’s size, Stroud’s poise, Richardson’s super athleticism, Levis’s ‘cannon’ of an arm, and some notables in between:

Bryce Young

Alabama QB Bryce Young measurements at the Combine:



Height: 5-10 and 1/8th of an inch

Weight: 204 pounds

Hands: 9 and 3/4ths of an inch — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2023

Some context from @NFLResearch on the combine measurements of Alabama QB Bryce Young, who checked in today at 5’ 10 1/8” and 204 pounds. pic.twitter.com/MIwumEFOep — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 4, 2023

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said in a recent interview that Bryce Young was “bigger” in person than he thought he’d be.



Young was reportedly answering questions in interviews before coaches could even get them out of their mouth.



The Alabama QB has been IMPRESSIVE pic.twitter.com/j1Fsebouvn — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 3, 2023

C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud



Height: 6'3"

Weight: 214 pounds

Arm Length: 32 5/8"

Hand Size: 10"#RatedRookie | #NFLDraft — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 4, 2023

Big fan of C.J. Stroud’s podium session. Honest, confident, well thought out. You could tell he’s genuine about how he approaches the game of football, how to improve, and the player/person he wants to be.



It’s just a small interview, but I really enjoyed listening to it. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 3, 2023

CJ Stroud says he looks up to Mike Vick, Deshaun Watson and Joe Burrow it's almost like he was answering the question from a purely football perspective which was maybe the point of the question and generally the whole idea of players speaking at the NFL Combine idk idk — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 3, 2023

CJ Stroud is having one of the best throwing sessions I’ve seen at the Combine. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 4, 2023

CJ Stroud is the least talked about QB in this class but he’s the most fluid passer of them all. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 4, 2023

C.J. Stroud is lighting it up here. A phenomenal performance with accuracy as consistent as the rising and setting of the sun. Dime after dime after dime. — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) March 4, 2023

Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson has officially weighed in at the NFL Combine.



Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 244 pounds



For context, Cam Newton was 6’5” 248 lbs, Derrick Henry is 6’3” 246 lbs, Von Miller is 6’3” 246 lbs.



Oh, and Richardson can still do a backflip.



The Gators QB is a UNICORN of… https://t.co/q4uW7gpDyu pic.twitter.com/UhyEfxNThi — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 4, 2023

- Set the QB Combine record for broad jump (10'9")

- Set the QB Combine record for vertical jump (40.5")



Decent start for @GatorsFB QB Anthony Richardson. @GVOaant — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023

Anthony Richardson just broke the record for the highest vertical jump (40.5") by any QB at the combine since at least 2003 @FloridaGators #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/cmWChmoqq0 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 4, 2023

If you want Richardson you need to get into the top 8. https://t.co/SOZPT9usyf — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 4, 2023

I expected Richardson to blow the doors off Lucas Oil, I didn't expect him to top Cam Newton. — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) March 4, 2023

Talked to three scouts today...



They're predicting Anthony Richardson will run in the 4.4 range at 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds.



Already posted 40.5" vert and 10'9" broad jumps—the vert being a QB record — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 4, 2023

According to @NextGenStats and @ZebraTechnology Anthony Richardson reached a top speed of 23.44 MPH on his unofficial 4.44 40-yard dash.



The top speed by a ball carrier (with a helmet and pads) last season was 22.11 MPH. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 4, 2023

The Richardson deep throws gave me chills. That's how beautiful they were. — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) March 4, 2023

Will Levis

Will Levis



Height: 6'4"

Weight: 229 pounds

Arm Length: 32"

Hand Size: 10 5/8"#RatedRookie | #NFLDraft — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 4, 2023

This piece will be edited as more updates come in from the NFL Combine.