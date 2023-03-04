How Have the Top Rookie QB Prospects Fared So Far at the NFL Combine?

The top rookie quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft are participating in this week’s NFL Combine held in the friendly confines of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana—although some in a more limited capacity than others.
Among those top quarterback prospects are Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky’s Will Levis.
While Colts general manager Chris Ballard tempered the importance of the on-field performance in drills this week, with quarterbacks throwing in compression shorts against air to wideouts they’ve never played with before, there’s still some items to take note of.
So what are they? Well, among them, we have a better indication of Young’s size, Stroud’s poise, Richardson’s super athleticism, Levis’s ‘cannon’ of an arm, and some notables in between:
Bryce Young
Alabama QB Bryce Young measurements at the Combine:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2023
Height: 5-10 and 1/8th of an inch
Weight: 204 pounds
Hands: 9 and 3/4ths of an inch
Some context from @NFLResearch on the combine measurements of Alabama QB Bryce Young, who checked in today at 5’ 10 1/8” and 204 pounds. pic.twitter.com/MIwumEFOep— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 4, 2023
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said in a recent interview that Bryce Young was “bigger” in person than he thought he’d be.— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 3, 2023
Young was reportedly answering questions in interviews before coaches could even get them out of their mouth.
The Alabama QB has been IMPRESSIVE pic.twitter.com/j1Fsebouvn
C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud— The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 4, 2023
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 214 pounds
Arm Length: 32 5/8"
Hand Size: 10"#RatedRookie | #NFLDraft
Big fan of C.J. Stroud’s podium session. Honest, confident, well thought out. You could tell he’s genuine about how he approaches the game of football, how to improve, and the player/person he wants to be.— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 3, 2023
It’s just a small interview, but I really enjoyed listening to it.
CJ Stroud says he looks up to Mike Vick, Deshaun Watson and Joe Burrow it's almost like he was answering the question from a purely football perspective which was maybe the point of the question and generally the whole idea of players speaking at the NFL Combine idk idk— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 3, 2023
CJ Stroud is having one of the best throwing sessions I’ve seen at the Combine.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 4, 2023
"CJ Stroud is having one of the best throwing sessions I’ve seen at the Combine." - @MoveTheSticks @CJ7STROUD | @OhioStateFB— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/SFkqZyKj8j
CJ Stroud is the least talked about QB in this class but he’s the most fluid passer of them all.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 4, 2023
C.J. Stroud is lighting it up here. A phenomenal performance with accuracy as consistent as the rising and setting of the sun. Dime after dime after dime.— Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) March 4, 2023
CJ Stroud throwing moon balls. @OhioStateFB— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/adkpt7fogB
Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson has officially weighed in at the NFL Combine.— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 4, 2023
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 244 pounds
For context, Cam Newton was 6’5” 248 lbs, Derrick Henry is 6’3” 246 lbs, Von Miller is 6’3” 246 lbs.
Oh, and Richardson can still do a backflip.
The Gators QB is a UNICORN of… https://t.co/q4uW7gpDyu pic.twitter.com/UhyEfxNThi
- Set the QB Combine record for broad jump (10'9")— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
- Set the QB Combine record for vertical jump (40.5")
Decent start for @GatorsFB QB Anthony Richardson. @GVOaant
Are you kidding me?@GVOaant | @GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/19S8dsybEN— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
Anthony Richardson just broke the record for the highest vertical jump (40.5") by any QB at the combine since at least 2003 @FloridaGators #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/cmWChmoqq0— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 4, 2023
If you want Richardson you need to get into the top 8. https://t.co/SOZPT9usyf— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 4, 2023
I expected Richardson to blow the doors off Lucas Oil, I didn't expect him to top Cam Newton.— Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) March 4, 2023
Talked to three scouts today...— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 4, 2023
They're predicting Anthony Richardson will run in the 4.4 range at 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds.
Already posted 40.5" vert and 10'9" broad jumps—the vert being a QB record
According to @NextGenStats and @ZebraTechnology Anthony Richardson reached a top speed of 23.44 MPH on his unofficial 4.44 40-yard dash.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 4, 2023
The top speed by a ball carrier (with a helmet and pads) last season was 22.11 MPH.
Anthony Richardson letting it FLY. @GatorsFB— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/mRi0vkL7X6
The Richardson deep throws gave me chills. That's how beautiful they were.— Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) March 4, 2023
Will Levis
Will Levis— The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 4, 2023
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 229 pounds
Arm Length: 32"
Hand Size: 10 5/8"#RatedRookie | #NFLDraft
That ball explodes out of his hand. @will_levis— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/qY3TtD6SGg
Showing off the cannon.@will_levis | @UKFootball— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/tPHB35dxXq
.@will_levis has @kurt13warner’s stamp of approval ✅— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
: Players Only Combine streaming on NFL+ https://t.co/fK7vaWjfxI pic.twitter.com/OO66A8GjYm
This piece will be edited as more updates come in from the NFL Combine.
Loading comments...