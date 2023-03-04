 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How Have the Top Rookie QB Prospects Fared So Far at the NFL Combine?

The top quarterback prospects are showcasing their personalities, measurables, and physical abilities this week in Indy.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
NFL: Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The top rookie quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft are participating in this week’s NFL Combine held in the friendly confines of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana—although some in a more limited capacity than others.

Among those top quarterback prospects are Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky’s Will Levis.

While Colts general manager Chris Ballard tempered the importance of the on-field performance in drills this week, with quarterbacks throwing in compression shorts against air to wideouts they’ve never played with before, there’s still some items to take note of.

So what are they? Well, among them, we have a better indication of Young’s size, Stroud’s poise, Richardson’s super athleticism, Levis’s ‘cannon’ of an arm, and some notables in between:

NFL Combine Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Bryce Young

NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

C.J. Stroud

NFL Combine Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Anthony Richardson

NFL Combine Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Will Levis

This piece will be edited as more updates come in from the NFL Combine.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...