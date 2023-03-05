Colts Combine Report: Quarterbacks, Receivers, Tight Ends

The second to last day of the NFL Combine is complete as the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. Which prospects stood out and who met the Indianapolis Colts' threshold?

Anthony Richardson - Quarterback, Florida

Richardson had been all the talk in Indianapolis way before he started his workout. But now he’ll be the talk of the league until April. Standing at 6’ 4”, 244 pounds, Richardson set combine records for a quarterback in both the vertical and the broad jump. And then added a 4.44 40-yard dash on top of it all.

In the throwing drills, he showed strong velocity at all levels. While he was a bit inaccurate in the intermediate part of the field, Richardson wowed the crowd with several 60+ yard deep balls down the field. While he is incredibly raw as a passer, Richardson has the highest upside of any quarterback in this draft class and may not even make it out of the top five picks.

CJ Stroud - Quarterback, Ohio State

While Stroud did not test, he put on quite the show throwing the ball. The former Ohio State superstar showed touch and accuracy in the short, intermediate, and deep parts of the field. Stroud uncorked a few deep balls as well, showing off impressive arm talent.

Stroud is by far the purest passer in this class. He is the most accurate quarterback and operates swimmingly within structure. There are a few questions about his play outside of the pocket, but he has one of the highest floors of any prospect in the draft and will certainly be high on the Colts' board.

Jonathan Mingo - Wide Receiver, Ole Miss

Everyone talks about Chris Ballard and his traits. Well, Mingo hits every single threshold the Colts have. At 6’ 2”, 200 pounds, Mingo ran a 4.46 40-yard dash with a 1.54 10-yard split. The Ole Miss receiver also tabbed a 39.5” vertical and a 10’ 9” broad jump. Big, fast, and explosive.

If Indianapolis lets Parris Campbell walk in free agency, Mingo would be a perfect addition to the duo of Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce.

Cedric Tillman - Wide Receiver, Tennessee

Tillman has been underrated following an injured 2022 season. But in 2021, he was Tennessee’s star receiver who dominated at every level. At 6’ 3”, 213 pounds, the redshirt sophomore ran an impressive 4.54 40-yard dash, and jumped 37” in the vertical along with a 10’ 8” broad jump. Yet another receiver who meets Ballard’s thresholds.

He’s an explosive, downfield threat who can win contested catches in any situation. He could be another massive outside weapon in an offense filled with power forwards.