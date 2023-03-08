Indianapolis Colts Post-Combine Mock Draft

The NFL Combine is over and mock drafts are flying all over the internet. With rumors abound about which team wants which quarterback and what veterans could be on the move, why not throw our hat into the mock draft mix. Here’s a seven-round, no trade mock draft for the Indianapolis Colts.

Round 1, Pick 4: Anthony Richardson - Quarterback, Florida

Anthony Richardson made so much noise at the 2023 NFL Combine, it felt like he was the only prospect at times. The former Gator wowed the crowd and scouts alike with his astounding athletic testing as well as his howitzer of an arm. He’s extremely raw, but new head coach Shane Steichen has a history of developing quarterbacks and an extraodinary pace. Richardson has all the tools to be special at the next level.

Round 2, Pick 35: John Michael Schmitz - Center, Minnesota

Ryan Kelly could very well be on his way out after struggling in 2022. Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz could be the perfect replacement. A tenacious run blocker, Michael Schmitz can hold his own in pass protection and is a leader in every sense of the word. If Kelly stays, he could slide in at right guard and upgrade the offensive line on day one.

Round 3, Pick 79: Julius Brents - Cornerback, Kansas State

Brents has a big frame, Go-Go Gadget arms, and insane athleticism. Three things that Chris Ballard will covet this draft process. Brents has the tools and ability to be a day one starter and would have an opportunity to learn from one of the best in Stephon Gilmore. Ballard will swing for the fences if he can snag Brents in the third round.

Round 4, Pick 106: DeMarvion Overshown - Linebacker, Texas

With Bobby Okereke and EJ Speed set to hit the market, Ballard will need to add depth at linebacker. A former safety, Overshwon transitioned to linebacker and tested like an elite athlete at the combine.

Round 5, Pick 140: Tyler Steen - Offensive Guard, Alabama

Steen started at left tackle for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022, but his size and play strengths will have him kick inside at the next level. He would be a perfect developmental prospect behind Nelson and whoever starts at right guard next season.

Round 6, Pick 164: Trey Palmer - Wide Receiver, Nebraska

Parris Campbell will likely walk in free agency, and the Colts need to add speed to the receiving corps. Trey Palmer has 4.33 speed and can play in the slot or outside. His combine performance may have driven his stock to new heights, but if he’s available this late, Ballard won’t think twice.

Round 7, Pick 223: Nick Saldiveri - Offensive Tackle, Old Dominion

Triple dip on the offensive line and solidify the depth. After a rough 2022, the Colts will revamp the offensive line to protect whatever rookie quarterback is under center. Saldiveri has good size and above average athleticism that could turn into a solid backup prospect.

Round 7, Pick 238: YaYa Diaby - Edge Rusher, Louisville

As we’ve noted, Ballard loves traits and Diaby has them in bunches. An elite athlete with 4.5 speed and explosion out the wazoo. Diaby may have earned some money at the combine, but he has the upside to contribute on special teams and develop into a rotational pass rusher.