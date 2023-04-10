Report: Colts to Visit With LSU Cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse

As we get even closer to the highly-anticipated 2023 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts have more visits scheduled with intriguing college prospects. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Colts are one of a few teams who will be visiting with LSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse has become an intriguing draft sleeper since posting a 4.4 40 and 42-inch vertical at his pro day. He’s visiting the #Jets today, then is scheduled to visit the #Colts and #Vikings. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 10, 2023

As Pelissero notes, Bernard-Converse impressed many at his pro day by running a 4.4 40-yard dash time and posting a 42-inch vertical. At 6’1,” Bernard-Converse recorded a career-high two interceptions for LSU in 2022, along with 45 total tackles (30 solo) and a forced fumble.

There have been many mock drafts that have Indianapolis selecting a cornerback early on in either the second or third round. Given how thin the Colts currently are at the position with only three starters in Kenny Moore II, Dallis Flowers and Isaiah Rodgers, selecting a cornerback at pick 35 or pick 79 would make sense.

While we’ve heard a few different names that the Colts could potentially target at that position, Bernard-Converse is a new and intriguing one. The LSU product does fit the size that GM Chris Ballard typically looks for at the position at 6’1”, and his level of production last season may catch teams’ attention around the league as well.

Although the Colts have several areas that need addressed outside of cornerback, you could make the case that, outside of quarterback, addressing cornerback is a must. With this draft class being very deep at that position, it’ll be interesting to see whether the Colts’ strategy for addressing a big position of need.