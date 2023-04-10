Colts Scheduled to Start Offseason Workouts

According to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, the Indianapolis Colts can officially start their offseason workouts—as an early byproduct of hiring new head coach Shane Steichen:

Today's the first day the Colts can reconvene at the team's practice facility for offseason workouts (a week earlier than most teams b/c they have a new coach). After a local pro day this afternoon, we'll hear from Shane Steichen on Wednesday as things get rolling. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 10, 2023

The Colts would’ve otherwise begun their offseason workout program on April 24th—along with the NFL’s other teams with returning head coaches. Instead, Indianapolis can begin their offseason workout program two weeks earlier with extra advance time.

The first two weeks of offseason workouts are typically limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation.

That being said, it’s the first initial indication that football is starting to rev up again and a good opportunity for the Colts players and new coaching staff to get familiar with one another this early Spring. That added chemistry could help make the transition this offseason more seamless.