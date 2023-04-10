 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts Scheduled to Start Offseason Workouts

Colts players can dust off their cleats as offseason workouts can officially be underway with a new coaching staff.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: NOV 06 Colts at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, the Indianapolis Colts can officially start their offseason workouts—as an early byproduct of hiring new head coach Shane Steichen:

The Colts would’ve otherwise begun their offseason workout program on April 24th—along with the NFL’s other teams with returning head coaches. Instead, Indianapolis can begin their offseason workout program two weeks earlier with extra advance time.

The first two weeks of offseason workouts are typically limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation.

That being said, it’s the first initial indication that football is starting to rev up again and a good opportunity for the Colts players and new coaching staff to get familiar with one another this early Spring. That added chemistry could help make the transition this offseason more seamless.

