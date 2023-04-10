Colts Hosting Annual Local Pro Day on Monday with Roster Unveiled

The Indianapolis Colts are hosting their annual local Pro Day on Monday, and there are a few notable NFL Draft prospects participating this Spring (per 1075 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen):

The #Colts are hosting their annual local pro day today.



Draft starts two weeks from Thursday.



Some of the more notable names here:



CB-JuJu Brents (Warren Central/Kansas State)

OT- Dawand Jones (Ben Davis/Ohio State)

QB-Aidan O’Connell (Purdue)

TE-Payne Durham (Purdue) pic.twitter.com/XLtC99m2T3 — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) April 10, 2023

In particular, both Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones and Kansas State cornerback Julius ‘JuJu’ Brents are prospects to watch given they’re projected ‘Day 1’ or ‘Day 2’ picks for the upcoming draft weekend respectively—and the Colts potential needs at both positions:

Ohio State OT Dawand Jones is in Indianapolis to attend the Colts' local pro day this afternoon, a source said.



Potential Day 1 pick has had a busy pre-draft process after shining at the Senior Bowl in Feb. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 10, 2023

Kansas State CB Julius Brents has a dozen pre-draft visits, including the #Steelers, #Colts, #Ravens, #Panthers and #Titans. Projected by many as a Day 2 pick. Good combination of size and athletic ability. https://t.co/4Hw2ohvRmT — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 10, 2023

The Colts will also be scouting this year’s attendees, hoping to find possible diamonds in the rough as undrafted rookie free agents and possible key special teams contributors.

It’s a good opportunity for the Colts to try to evaluate the talent grown ‘from their own backyard,’ as well as some of the less heralded local prospects to showcase their talent and ability in front of NFL scouts firsthand.