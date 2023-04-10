 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts Hosting Annual Local Pro Day on Monday with Roster Unveiled

It’s an annual rite of Spring for local pro football rookie prospects in Indy—and a chance to showcase their stuff.

By Luke Schultheis
The Indianapolis Colts are hosting their annual local Pro Day on Monday, and there are a few notable NFL Draft prospects participating this Spring (per 1075 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen):

In particular, both Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones and Kansas State cornerback Julius ‘JuJu’ Brents are prospects to watch given they’re projected ‘Day 1’ or ‘Day 2’ picks for the upcoming draft weekend respectively—and the Colts potential needs at both positions:

The Colts will also be scouting this year’s attendees, hoping to find possible diamonds in the rough as undrafted rookie free agents and possible key special teams contributors.

It’s a good opportunity for the Colts to try to evaluate the talent grown ‘from their own backyard,’ as well as some of the less heralded local prospects to showcase their talent and ability in front of NFL scouts firsthand.

