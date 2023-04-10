 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Handful of teams have discussed trading up ahead of Colts to #3 pick in NFL Draft

By Luke Schultheis
2022 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, at least six NFL teams have called the Arizona Cardinals to discuss trading up to the #3 overall pick, potentially just ahead of the Indianapolis Colts at #4 respectively in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft:

Now, those trade suitors could be looking to jump the Colts for likely the third quarterback prospect selected in the draft—or perhaps they have their sights set on Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr., who’s the consensus best defensive prospect in this year’s draft class.

It’s worth noting that the Colts are presumably one of the teams mentioned who’ve already inquired, as it may very well be in their best interests to get to the third spot to ensure they get their choice between the third and fourth top quarterback prospect available.

Regardless, Schefter’s latest report has brought out input from a number of NFL analysts alike—with posturing and smokescreen season safely upon us:

Things are definitely getting interesting and heating up with just a little over two weeks before draft weekend begins. Stay tuned.

