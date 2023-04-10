Report: Handful of teams have discussed trading up ahead of Colts to #3 pick in NFL Draft

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, at least six NFL teams have called the Arizona Cardinals to discuss trading up to the #3 overall pick, potentially just ahead of the Indianapolis Colts at #4 respectively in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft:

At least six teams have inquired with the Arizona Cardinals about trading up for the third overall pick in the upcoming April 27 NFL Draft, per league sources. Cardinals still are mulling whether to move pick or make it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2023

Now, those trade suitors could be looking to jump the Colts for likely the third quarterback prospect selected in the draft—or perhaps they have their sights set on Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr., who’s the consensus best defensive prospect in this year’s draft class.

It’s worth noting that the Colts are presumably one of the teams mentioned who’ve already inquired, as it may very well be in their best interests to get to the third spot to ensure they get their choice between the third and fourth top quarterback prospect available.

Regardless, Schefter’s latest report has brought out input from a number of NFL analysts alike—with posturing and smokescreen season safely upon us:

If you’re a QB-needy team that is comfortable with 3 of the prospects in this year’s class, there’s a ton of value of getting ahead of the Colts.



And if the Colts aren’t enamored by all 4 of the QB prospects, the threat of another team jumping ahead of them makes a trade-up to… https://t.co/AvMTbD3gNt — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 10, 2023

Colts need to swap spots here.



ESPECIALLY if the Texans aren't sold on the non-Bryce Young quarterback options and BY goes first overall.



If it goes BY, Will Anderson…Indy has to trade up. https://t.co/buZdsf8Ohg — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 10, 2023

My best guess on who those six-ish teams are that have explored (to some degree) trading for the 3rd pick:



- Colts

- Lions

- Raiders

- Titans

- Commanders

- Someone in the late teens or 20s that would be willing to give up three first rounders... https://t.co/8aC6CBARrP — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 10, 2023

Things are definitely getting interesting and heating up with just a little over two weeks before draft weekend begins. Stay tuned.