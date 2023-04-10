Report: Colts Have a Top 30 Visit Scheduled with Kansas State CB Julius Brents Before NFL Draft

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that have a Top 30 visit scheduled with Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents before the 2023 NFL Draft:

Kansas State CB Julius Brents has a dozen pre-draft visits, including the #Steelers, #Colts, #Ravens, #Panthers and #Titans. Projected by many as a Day 2 pick. Good combination of size and athletic ability. https://t.co/4Hw2ohvRmT — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 10, 2023

The 6’3”, 198 pound (with 34” arms) redshirt senior cornerback recorded 45 tackles (28 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 4 passes defensed, 4 interceptions, and a forced fumble during 14 starts for the Wildcats this past season.

The local Warren Central High School standout already has clear ties to the Indianapolis area, and the Colts have a significant need at starting outside cornerback—as a pair of veterans Stephon Gilmore and Brandon Facyson are with new teams this offseason.

For what it’s worth, Brents reportedly attended but did not participate in the Colts local Pro Day on Monday afternoon—as he recovers from a wrist injury, but did still chat with Indy head coach Shane Steichen.

Brents was recently mocked to the Colts in the second round at pick #35 in ESPN Todd McShay’s latest NFL mock draft and has been heavily connected to Indy throughout the pre-draft process. He’s certainly a name to watch at cornerback early on in late April.