Report: Colts Set to Host Florida QB Anthony Richardson for Top 30 Visit on Tuesday and Wednesday

According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, the Indianapolis Colts are set to host Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson for a scheduled two-day, Top 30 visit before the 2023 NFL Draft on both Tuesday and Wednesday of this week:

Florida QB Anthony Richardson is finishing his 2-day predraft visit with Carolina Panthers (owners of No.1 pick) today.



Richardson goes to Indianapolis next for a visit with Colts (pick No.4) tomorrow and Wednesday. https://t.co/vgDUd1ShCX — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 10, 2023

Of course, the Colts currently hold the #4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and are very much in the market for finding a franchise quarterback early on.

Richardson has been heavily linked to the Colts throughout the pre-draft evaluation process, as Indianapolis has shown a high degree of initial interest—including two private flights already to visit the uber-talented Gators quarterback in Gainesville, Florida.

The 6’4”, 244 pound redshirt sophomore quarterback is the most athletically gifted quarterback in this year’s draft class—and arguably of all-time following a sizzling recent NFL Combine where he showcased his tantalizing physical measurables.

He completed 176 of 327 pass attempts (53.8%) for 2,549 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions during 12 starts this past season. He also amassed 654 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Physically, Richardson has a rocket launcher for an arm, is built like a brick house, and has dynamic rushing ability—with his unique combination of speed, strength, athleticism that make him incredibly dangerous in the open field and difficult to bring down.

Despite his limited starting experience, he’s also shown incredibly strong pocket presence and poise, with the special improvisation ability to extend plays under duress. For what it’s worth, he also throws a very nice deep ball.

That being said, like a lot of young quarterbacks, Richardson has some things to clean up. Namely, refining his technique, honing in his accuracy, and improving his decision-making.

However, while the floor is relatively low, the ceiling is extraordinarily high, like ‘Top 5 NFL quarterback’ potential—if it all truly eventually clicks for this ‘boom or bust’ prospect. There are worse things to gamble upon than super-freak athleticism too at the pro level, but yes, a great deal of initial patience may be required and some growing pains to work through.

The Colts present as ideal of a landing spot as any suitor for Richardson in the NFL Draft, as he’d be paired with their new head coach Shane Steichen. The former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator just had a ton of success running an offensive system featuring dual-threat, breakout star quarterback Jalen Hurts, who played at an MVP caliber level in 2022.