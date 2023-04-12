 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Colts Restructure DT DeForest Buckner’s Contract to Create Extra Salary Cap Space

The Colts made a slight salary cap saving maneuver, leaving fans to question what’s the franchise’s next move?

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have restructured defensive tackle DeForest Buckner’s contract to create an extra $2.5M of team salary cap space this upcoming season:

Currently, the Colts have a projected $22.M of total available team salary cap space and don’t appear inclined to spend a significant chunk of it in the leftover waves of free agency—with almost all top free agents having already been signed to other teams (*although former Indy starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is still available).

It’s unclear what exactly this slight salary cap saving maneuver is a precursor for, but it has to be something. It could be a signal for a future contract extension for either running back Jonathan Taylor or wideout Michael Pittman Jr.—both of whom are set to become free agents at year’s end.

In any case, the Colts have a little extra wiggle room salary cap wise than the franchise did entering Wednesday.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...