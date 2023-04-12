Second wave free-agents Colts could target

Ballard makes his money in the second wave of free-agency. That has been his MO since taking over as the Colts’ general manager and he was indeed able to find some gems and avoid overpaying for them. After spending some considerable money during the first wave, there are still some solid players left for CB to target.

Rock Ya-Sin, cornerback

As we all know by now, the Colts desperately need cornerback help. Rock Ya-Sin was drafted by the Colts and traded last offseason for Yannick Ngakoue. Now a free-agent, Ya-Sin had a nice season with the Raiders and would become an instant starter for the Colts. He would not be cheap though, with a projected salary of $9M a year.

Marcus Peters, cornerback

Cheaper, and more experienced than Ya-Sin, Peters improved each week of the 2022 coming off a torn ACL in 2021, before missing the last three games. The injury concerns and advanced age are the reason he will not cost the same as Ya-Sin, but Peters would give the Colts secondary a solid, playmaking veteran.

Melvin Ingram III, edge rusher

You can never have enough pass-rushers, and the Colts need some rotational help on the edges. Ebukam, Kwity Paye, and Dayo Odeyingbo will most likely get most of the snaps, but adding a pass-rushing specialist to the mix makes plenty of sense. Ingram racked up 35 pressures in just 311 pass rushing snaps last year, and at almost 34 years of age, he could very well be willing to sign a one-year deal.

Taylor Lewan, tackle

This one would be extra nice considering how much Titans’ fans love him. Lewan was their franchise left tackle for the past decade, but after some injury marred seasons looks to be moving on. He is close friends with Colts’ left guard Quenton Nelson so there already is a connection. Lewan could be signed as direct competition to Bernard Raimann as the inexperienced left tackle continues developing.

Shaquill Griffin, cornerback

Did I say already how bad the Colts need cornerbacks? Griffin makes the most sense scheme wise, as he fits the mold of what Gus Bradley likes. Once again on the market after just two seasons with the Jaguars, where he was not bad by any means, Griffin could be looking to sign with a division rival and have the chance to stick it to his formeer team twice a year.

Cameron Fleming, tackle

The Colts need some tackle depth, as Raimann does not have that much experience and could struggle a bit coming out of the gate, and Braden Smith has had some injury troubles in the past. Fleming would provide an excellent depth swing tackle with plenty of experience and who is just 30 years old. He is projected to cost just around $2.5M a year.