Former Colts CB Stephon Gilmore Requested a Trade from Indianapolis

According to his teammate DeForest Buckner, former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore requested a trade earlier this offseason—before he was ultimately traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2023 compensatory 5th round pick (via ESPN’s Stephen Holder):

DeForest Buckner just made it clear cornerback Stephon Gilmore requested the trade from Indy.



"That's what he had to do for him and his family," Buckner said. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) April 12, 2023

It provides further clarity as to why the Colts traded the veteran cornerback, who was still very much playing at a high level and was a leader in their locker room this past season.

Turning 33 years old in September, it’s hard to begrudge Gilmore for making such a trade request, as he presumably joined the Colts last year believing he was going to join at least an AFC playoff team. However, the Colts failed to make the playoffs and need a lot of help roster-wise.

With all signs pointing towards the Colts selecting a rookie quarterback with the 4th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, the franchise is at least facing a short-term rebuild.

It doesn’t really make sense for Gilmore to spend the last few years of his playing career on a non-contender—even if a veteran could’ve been valuable as a mentor for a young Colts defense.

The Colts did what was best for the veteran cornerback’s late career, as the Cowboys are a projected NFC contender in 2023. Meanwhile, Indy probably should look to get younger at the position regardless, given the current state of the franchise.