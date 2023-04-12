Report: Colts Hosting Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Later this Week Ahead of NFL Draft

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts are set to host prized Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud later this week just ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft:

C.J. Stroud also has visits with the #Colts (4) and #Lions (6) later this week. Almost every team in the top eight spending extra time with one of the draft’s top QBs. https://t.co/SMQPQuMdTF — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 11, 2023

The 6’3”, 218 pound junior quarterback completed 258 of 389 pass attempts (66.3%) for 3,688 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions during 13 starts for the Buckeyes in 2022.

He was a second-team All-American selection, won First-Team All-Big Ten honors (for a consecutive season) and was the recipient of both the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year Trophy.

Stroud is renowned for his accuracy and ability to make layered throws all over the field.

He’s also shown the ability to improvise and be more dynamic as a mobile quarterback than he’s sometimes been credited for—given that he wasn’t asked to do it often with Ohio State, but really shined in the College Football Playoff against Georgia in that regard. Even as more of a traditional pocket passer, his NFL floor appears do be pretty high, as does his ceiling.

He’s often been projected to go to the Carolina Panthers with the #1 overall pick as of late.

Having just hosted Richardson on Tuesday and Wednesday, Stroud will be the latest top quarterback prospect in this year’s class to meet with the Colts this week.

At this point, the Colts are performing their last due diligence, as the franchise has already met and visited with these quarterbacks recently at their Pro Days and on college campuses throughout the country—a top rookie group that also includes Alabama’s Bryce Young and Kentucky’s Will Levis.

However, hosting quarterbacks like Richardson and Stroud gives the Colts an up-close and personal look at each quarterback prospect to really get to know them and what is also likely to be their final main evaluation before the NFL Draft clock starts in late April.