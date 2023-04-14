Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. on Potential Contract Extension: ‘It’ll Happen Eventually’

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is entering his fourth season with the team and is in the final year of his rookie contract. The Colts may look to extend their top wideout prior to the 2023 season.

While a contract extension could be on the horizon for the former 2020 second-round pick, Pittman Jr. isn’t worried about the timing of when that may get done.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a goal. I think that happens naturally with performance,” Pittman Jr. told local media members Wednesday. “And if it doesn’t happen this year, that’s no big deal. I mean, it’ll happen eventually. I just kind of let that business side — just leave that to my agent.”

Since being drafted out of USC in 2020, Pittman Jr. has been the Colts’ most productive wideout despite the team’s constant changes at the quarterback position. During the 2021 season, Pittman Jr. hauled 88 receptions for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns. Although his production did dip just slightly In 2022, mainly due to Indianapolis’ offense struggling as a whole for much of the season, Pittman Jr. set a new career high in catches with 99 to go along with 925 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

After last season’s disappointing finish, Pittman Jr.’s focus isn’t on a potential contract extension and is more on what’s ahead for the 2023 season.

“I don’t want anything to do with those (contract negotiations), Pittman Jr. said. “I just want to play.”

In the past, GM Chris Ballard has been known for getting contract extensions done with the Colts’ top players prior to entering the final year of their rookie contracts. Left guard Quenton Nelson, linebacker Shaq Leonard and right tackle Braden Smith are all prime examples who received extensions going into contract years.

With that in mind, It’ll be interesting to see how quickly a contract extension may get done for Pittman Jr., who’s been a reliable, go-to target for the team’s multiple quarterbacks since entering the league and has played a significant role in Indianapolis’ offense for the last several seasons.