Report: Colts Hosting Kentucky QB Will Levis on Monday Before the NFL Draft

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts will host Kentucky quarterback Will Levis for a pre-draft visit on Monday, with less than two weeks until the 2023 NFL Draft:

After visiting Friday with Ohio St. QB CJ Stroud, the Colts will visit Monday with Kentucky QB Will Levis. https://t.co/EMKqj4sYr1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 16, 2023

This will be the latest top quarterback prospect the Colts will have hosted for an up-close and personal visit, as last week, Indianapolis ‘wined and dined’ both Florida’s Anthony Richardson and later Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud respectively.

At 6’4”, 229 pounds, Levis is arguably the most polarizing of this year’s top quarterback class—as he has the size, arm, quick release, and experience already in a pro style offense, as well as added mobility, but there are lingering questions regarding his accuracy, decision-making, and pocket presence under pressure. Plus, he’ll be a little older than a typical rookie next season, which could limit his upside and potential in some scouts’ minds.

Is he closer to Matthew Stafford or Carson Wentz?

Jay Cutler?

Ryan Tannehill?

In any case, currently armed with the 4th overall pick, the Colts are clearly in the market for finding a franchise quarterback early on, and they’re performing their due diligence on each top passing prospect accordingly—leaving no stone unturned in the process.

Levis touring W. 56th Street is just the latest.