Report: Colts Schedule Virtual Follow-up Visit With Florida QB Anthony Richardson

The 2023 NFL Draft is ten days away, and the Indianapolis Colts are continuing to do their homework on Florida’s Anthony Richardson. According to NFL Insider Josina Anderson, the Colts have scheduled a follow-up visit with Richardson.

As QB Anthony Richardson wraps up in-person team visits this week (#Titans today, #Falcons Tuesday, #Ravens Wednesday) I'm told the #Colts have scheduled a virtual follow-up with him, while the #Titans have carved out time for a potential virtual follow-up to today's visit too. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 17, 2023

It’s not clear when the follow-up will take place with Indianapolis. But Richardson appears to be a favorite amongst fans, and it only makes sense for the Colts to continue digging into the top four quarterbacks with where they currently sit with the fourth overall pick.

As noted by many, Indianapolis has been linked to the polarizing prospect for some time. Their sizeable amount of work done on Richardson could very well speak to the organization’s level of interest.

It’s easy to see why the Colts have been linked to Richardson for some time, given how well he performed during February’s NFL Combine, coupled with the explosive traits showcased during his time at Florida. New head coach Shane Steichen has one of the more extensive and respected backgrounds and has coached various top-end quarterbacks in recent seasons, including Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts. Selecting Richardson and paring him with Steichen would make sense, especially given his upside.

As we know, Indianapolis has been searching for a long-term answer at the quarterback position since Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement in 2019. The Colts now have to decide if they’re ready to take a swing at one of the draft’s top quarterbacks with the fourth overall pick, which the organization is hoping will finally put an end to their quarterback carousel for good.