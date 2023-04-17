 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Alabama QB Bryce Young Cancels Remaining Pre-Draft Visits; Signs Pointing to Being #1 Pick

Have the Carolina Panthers made the choice with the top pick? And how could that affect the Colts?

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama v Kansas State Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, which may be an indication that he’s been given a promise already that he’ll be the #1 overall pick by the Carolina Panthers:

While the trio of Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky’s Will Levis all recently traveled to Indianapolis for a pre-draft visit, it does not appear that Young will be joining them. In fact, even if he doesn’t go #1 overall, it’s been widely projected that he’ll go within the first two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft (if not to Carolina, then to the Houston Texans a pick later at #2).

If Young’s been given the nod at #1, it makes even less sense for Young to visit Indy anytime soon, who currently have pick #4.

In my opinion, this only helps the Colts chances of landing the third quarterback in this year’s class, as the Texans don’t appear to be as smitten on Stroud as they are Young, and could end up taking a defensive player such as Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. instead—perhaps trading up from pick #12 to select a quarterback in the backend of the Top 10.

