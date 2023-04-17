Report: Alabama QB Bryce Young Cancels Remaining Pre-Draft Visits; Signs Pointing to Being #1 Pick

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, which may be an indication that he’s been given a promise already that he’ll be the #1 overall pick by the Carolina Panthers:

Alabama QB Bryce Young has canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, per sources — another sign to back up belief within the league that the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will be the #Panthers’ pick at No. 1 overall.



Young also visited the #Texans, who draft No. 2. pic.twitter.com/3Pg53t15ce — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2023

While the trio of Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky’s Will Levis all recently traveled to Indianapolis for a pre-draft visit, it does not appear that Young will be joining them. In fact, even if he doesn’t go #1 overall, it’s been widely projected that he’ll go within the first two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft (if not to Carolina, then to the Houston Texans a pick later at #2).

If Young’s been given the nod at #1, it makes even less sense for Young to visit Indy anytime soon, who currently have pick #4.

In my opinion, this only helps the Colts chances of landing the third quarterback in this year’s class, as the Texans don’t appear to be as smitten on Stroud as they are Young, and could end up taking a defensive player such as Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. instead—perhaps trading up from pick #12 to select a quarterback in the backend of the Top 10.