Report: Colts ‘Could Have their Choice’ of the 2nd QB Selected with the 4th Overall Pick in NFL Draft

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday during NFL Live, the Indianapolis Colts could very well end up with their choice of the second quarterback selected in this year’s NFL Draft at #4 overall—among a potential top trio that includes Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky’s Will Levis:

“I think Indianapolis thinks there’s a real chance right now that they can sit right where they are at four and get potentially the second quarterback in this draft,” Schefter said. “There’s a chance we may not see a quarterback go at #2. Or even three, and there may not be a team that trades up because the value in that isn’t what we thought it would be. So Indianapolis may be sitting there with its pick of the litter. Anthony Richardson. Will Levis. Or C.J. Stroud. That could happen. That’s a possibility right now.”

"Indianapolis may be sitting there with its pick of the litter. Anthony Richardson, or Will Levis or C.J. Stroud. pic.twitter.com/BS3A1CjR14 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 17, 2023

With less than two weeks until the NFL Draft, it’s a bit of a new and surprising development in the 10th hour, as it had been widely speculated earlier that both Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud would go within at the very least, the top 3 picks, if not back-to-back at #1 and #2 respectively.

Granted, it’s still smokescreen season, and if Stroud starts sliding a bit to #3, it still wouldn’t be all that surprising to see a quarterback needy suitor jump the Colts (currently #4) at the Arizona Cardinals slot (#3 overall).

Perhaps the Texans, sitting at #2, even have nefarious intent regarding a divisional rival:

HOU’s leaking info they’re not drafting QB at 2 so IND, their division foe, feels confident at 4 and doesn’t trade up, meanwhile HOU intends to take a QB at 2, hopes a team leaps the Colts to take another one at 3, leaving IND one QB (maybe one they don’t love) — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) April 18, 2023

However, what will be really interesting to see is if the three remaining top quarterback prospects are on the board, regarding who the Colts ultimately choose—particularly if it relates to a potential tough choice between Stroud and Richardson (both of whom the Colts have been reported to be heavily interested in throughout the pre-draft process). However, dark horse Will Levis still lurks.