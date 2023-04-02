Report: Colts Have ‘Done their Homework’ on Kentucky QB Will Levis Ahead of NFL Draft

According to Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has heard that the ‘Indianapolis Colts have done their homework’ on Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, and there’s been leaguewide speculation regarding a potential pairing ahead of the NFL Draft:

“Will Levis and the Colts, there is a little bit of buzz leaguewide about that pairing at No. 4 overall,” Fowler noted. “I texted with Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, who coached Levis for a few years with the Wildcats, he said, ‘I can just say the Colts have done their homework on Levis’ and left it at that. Now, they’ve done their homework on a lot of guys, but I talked to several teams who believe that there could be something there. He fits the prototype of what the Colts have typically liked in a quarterback. They like that big, sturdy, pocket-passer. So, he’s got that in spades. He’s not for everybody. Not every team has loved his makeup or the way he plays, but he’s got a lot of supporters as well.”

Now, as a disclaimer, this is the part of the offseason where there’s a lot of chatter out there—some of it true, a lot of it just smokescreens or posturing by NFL teams or agents in the few weeks leading up to the NFL Draft.

That being said, it makes sense that the Colts, currently sitting at 4th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, are doing their due diligence on Levis regarding his pre-draft evaluation.

He is someone that could fit with new Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s offensive system, given his natural skill-set with RPOs, play-action, and a vertical passing attack.

Levis is considered one of the top four quarterback prospects in this class, and the Colts have a clear need at starting quarterback. Quite frankly, failing to be thorough in their scouting regarding any top quarterback prospect would be negligent on Indianapolis’s part.

However, it still would be somewhat surprising if the Colts would ultimately select Levis over any of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, or Florida’s Anthony Richardson among this year’s draft class.

There is a chance though that all three quarterbacks could be selected consecutively before the Colts are on the clock at #4, if the Arizona Cardinals trade the #3 pick to another quarterback needy club.

In that arguably unlucky scenario, Levis could very well be on the draft card for the Colts, or who knows exactly, maybe he’s a surprise darkhorse for Indianapolis regardless.