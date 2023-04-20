Speculation Swirls that Kentucky’s Will Levis and the Colts are a ‘good fit’ before NFL Draft

According to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, he’s heard that there’s general managers and head coaches around the NFL who believe that the Indianapolis Colts are a ‘good fit’ for Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at the 4th spot of the 2023 NFL Draft:

"There's a lot of people in the league that you talk to — GMs and HCs — that feel like Will Levis is a good fit. The stuff he can do, athletically, is intriguing when you think about Shane Steichen and his work w/ Jalen Hurts and Herbert..."

Speculation that was also reiterated by Good Morning Football’s Peter Schrager who said he’s hearing similar things around the league—and to ‘not sleep’ on the potential pairing:

"I put my mock draft out on Tuesday, and the biggest feedback I've gotten from around the league is...don't sleep on Will Levis and the Colts."

- @Pschrags pic.twitter.com/Fdn69W3PS7 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 20, 2023

Now, again this is ‘smokescreen season,’ so what is being supplied out there in the mainstream media could be posturing by Levis’s agent—or who knows, maybe even spread by the normally tight-lipped Colts in the hopes that either Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Florida’s Anthony Richardson could slide to their pick at #4 overall.

Regarding Levis, the 6’4”, 229 pound quarterback completed 185 of 283 passes (65.4%) for 2,406 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions during 11 starts for the Wildcats in 2022—earning Football Academic All-America of the Year honors this past year.

Levis has the size, athleticism, big arm, mobility, and quick release that project to make him a Top 10 pick in this year’s draft class. It’s just a matter of whether he can improve upon his technique, accuracy, decision-making, and pocket presence under pressure at times.

He also scored well on the S2 cognition test.

Levis would be a natural fit in an offense like the Colts could deploy that features a vertical passing attack, RPOs, and play-action under new head coach Shane Steichen.

Obviously, within a week until the NFL Draft, some of what you hear is true, other things not so much. It’ll be interesting to see whether this latest buzz connecting Levis and the Colts actually is, come draft night.