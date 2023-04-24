Colts Have Reportedly Made Others Believe ‘That All Things Are Possible’ Among Top QBs with #4 Pick

According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Indianapolis Colts’ actual preference among the top quarterback prospects with the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is still decently shrouded in mystery—even among rival league teams and executives:

“What you need to know: There were some things over the last two months that hinted the Colts could look at a position other than quarterback—one being that they were lukewarm on the idea of trading up when the Bears were peddling the first pick, saying they needed to go through the process with the prospects first,” writes Breer. “But four days out, few believe the Colts will look anywhere else at No. 4. Which QB they’ll take is murkier. Levis has had a rough pre-draft process, but I’ve heard his name linked to the Colts over and over from other teams last week. And I heard he made a very positive impression with the Manning brothers at their passing academy last summer, and, obviously, owner Jim Irsay still listens to Peyton on these things. Then, there are rumblings that traits-happy GM Chris Ballard is intrigued with Richardson, while assistant GM Ed Dodds likes Stroud, who’s seen as the best fit for Shane Steichen’s offense. So obviously, the Colts have done a decent job of making others believe that all things are possible.”

It’s a group that includes Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky’s Will Levis. Depending on who you may ask, the Colts could covet any one of the three options just ahead of draft day.

While recent buzz has speculated Kentucky’s Will Levis has been the guy for Indianapolis all long, that could just be a well placed smokescreen—maybe by his agent or potentially even laid out by the normally tight-lipped Colts so that their real preference slides to #4 overall.

In any case, Colts fans should know soon enough as the NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night—and Indianapolis’s clock should start early on.

And right now, ‘anything can apparently happen’ among top quarterbacks with the 4th pick.