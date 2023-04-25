Andrew Aziz’s 2 Round NFL Mock Draft — One and Only

1st Round
1st Overall Pick — Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young — Quarterback — Alabama
Young is the heavy odds-on favourite to be picked 1st overall and he’s probably the most prepared QB in this class. Panthers made the bold move to trade up and now they’ll be rewarded with a potential franchise changing player.
2nd — Houston Texans
Will Levis — Quarterback — Kentucky
There have been recent reports of Levis being the pick here, so even though I don’t agree with it, it seems as if the Texans fell in love with his arm and his muscles.
3rd — Arizona Cardinals
Tyree Wilson — Edge Rusher — Texas Tech
Cardinals seem to really like a few guys here (Wilson or Gonzalez especially), but I think they go with Wilson to help build their defense from the ground up.
4th — Indianapolis Colts
CJ Stroud — Quarterback — Ohio State
This is a dream scenario for the Colts as they walk away with the best pure passer in this class. He might not be as ready or explosive as the other quarterbacks, but he’s the most accurate passer and has a strong arm that can make all the throws on top of his great athleticism and improvisational ability.
5th — Seattle Seahawks
Will Anderson — Edge Rusher — Alabama
This is also an ideal scenario for the Seahawks, as they get arguably the best player in the draft and fill a very big need.
6th — Detroit Lions
Devon Witherspoon — Cornerback — Illinois
Witherspoon has been linked to the Lions and is the current favourite to land in this spot. He fits a big need for the Lions who struggled mightily defended against the pass last season.
7th — Las Vegas Raiders
Jalen Carter — Defensive Tackle — Georgia
Carter is a wildcard in this draft and a lot of the draft depends on where he lands; the recent news indicates he won’t leave the top 10 so the Raiders makes a lot of sense for him and their history indicates they don’t mind questionable charcaters.
8th — Houston Texans (from Atlanta Falcons)
Texans trade the 12th pick + 2023 3rd round pick for the 8th pick
Jaxon Smith-Njigba — Wide Receiver — Ohio State
I see the Texans trading up to get JSN so that they can pair their new QB with the top receiver to start the rebuild of their offense.
9th — Tennessee Titans (from Chicago Bears)
Titans trade the 11th overall pick + 2023 3rd round pick for the 9th overall pick
Anthony Richardson — Quarterback — Florida
Of the big four quarterbacks, it seems that Richardson is the one who is likeliest to slide outside the top 5 as of this writing and if that’s the case, I can see the Titans not taking any chances and pouncing on A-Rich, who falls into a great situation as he can sit and learn behind Tannehill for a season.
10th — Philadelphia Eagles
Nolan Smith — Edge Rusher — Georgia
The Eagles can go multiple directions here, but bolstering an aging defensive line is probably the safest way to go.
11th — Chicago Bears (from Tennessee Titans)
Paris Johnson — Offensive Tackle — Ohio State
12th — Atlanta Falcons (from Houston Texans)
Bijan Robinson — Running Back — Texas
13th — Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets via Green Bay Packers)
Seahawks trade the 20th pick + 52nd pick for the 13th pick
Darnell Wright — Offensive Tackle — Tennessee
14th — New England Patriots
Christian Gonzalez — Cornerback — Oregon
15th — Atlanta Falcons (from Green Bay Packers via New York Jets)
Falcons trade the 44th pick + 2023 3rd Round Pick + 2024 2nd Round Pick for 15th pick
Lukas Van Ness — Edge Rusher — Iowa
16th — Washington Commanders
Joey Porter Jr — Cornerback — Penn State
17th — Pittsburgh Steelers
Broderick Jones — Offensive Tackle — Georgia
18th — Detroit Lions
Calijah Kancey — Defensive Tackle — Pittsburgh
19th — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Peter Skoronski — Offensive Tackle — Northwestern
20th — New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
Dawand Jones — Offensive Tackle — Ohio State
21st — Los Angeles Chargers
Jordan Addison — Receiver — USC
22nd — Baltimore Ravens
Zay Flowers — Wide Receiver — Boston College
23rd — Minnesota Vikings
Josh Downs — Wide Receiver — North Carolina
24th — Carolina Panthers (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
Panthers trade 37th pick + 2023 3rd Round Pick + 2023 5th Round Pick for 24th pick
Myles Murphy — Edge Rusher — Clemson
25th — New York Giants
John Michael Schmitz — Interior Offensive Linemen — Minnesota
26th — Dallas Cowboys
Dalton Kincaid — Tight End — Utah
27th — Buffalo Bills
Jack Campbell — Linebacker — Iowa
28th — Cincinnati Bengals
Deonte Banks — Cornerbacks — Maryland
29th — New Orleans Saints
Isaiah Foksey — Edge Rusher — Notre Dame
30th — Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia Eagles)
Seahawks trade the 37th pick and their 2023 3rd round pick for 30th overall pick
Quentin Johnston — Wide Receiver — TCU
31st — Arizona Cardinals (from Kansas City Chiefs)
Cardinals trade 34th pick and 2023 4th round pick for 31st Pick
Jahmyr Gibbs — Running Back — Alabama
2nd Round
32nd — Pittsburgh Steelers
DJ Turner — Cornerback — Michigan
33rd — Houston Texans
Brian Branch — Safety — Alabama
34th — Kansas City Chiefs (from Arizona Cardinals)
Michael Mayer — Tight End — Notre Dame
35th — Green Bay Packers (from Indianapolis Colts)
Adetomiwa Adebawore — Edge Rusher — Northwestern
36th — Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
Lions trade 48th pick and 2024 3rd round pick for 36th pick
Will McDonald — Edge Rusher — Iowa State
37th — Seattle Seahawks
Bryan Bresee — Interior Defensive Lineman — Clemson
38th — Las Vegas Raiders
Emmanuel Forbes — Cornerback — Mississippi State
39th — Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina Panthers)
O’Cyrus Torrence — Interior Offensive Lineman — Florida
40th — New Orleans Saints
Kelee Ringo — Cornerback — Georgia
41st — Tennessee Titans
Anton Harrison — Offensive Tackle — Oklahoma
42nd — Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets)
Sam LaPorta — TIght End — Iowa
43rd — New York Jets
Zach Charbonnet — Running Back — UCLA
44th — Indianapolis Colts (from Atlanta Falcons via Green Bay Packers)
Colts acquire a 5th round pick and a 2024 3rd round pick from the Packers in addition to this pick to move back 9 spots
Jalin Hyatt — Wide Receiver — Tennessee
The Colts add a dynamic deep threat receiver with incredible speed that will stretch defenses and open things underneath for Michael Pittman Jr.
45th — Green Bay Packers
Tyrique Stevenson — Cornerback — Miami
46th — New England Patriots
Cody Mauch — Offensive Tackle — North Dakota State
47th — Washington Commanders
Felix Anudike-Uzomah — Edge Rusher — Kansas State
48th — Detroit Lions
Jayden Reed — Wide Receiver — Michigan State
49th — Pittsburgh Steelers
Drew Sanders — Linebacker — Arkansas
50th — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cam Smith — Cornerback — South Carolina
51st — Miami Dolphins
Joe Tippmann — Interior Offensive Lineman — Wisconsin
52nd — New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
Julius Brents — Cornerback — Kansas State
53rd — Chicago Bears
Tyler Steen — Offensive Tackle — Alabama
54th — Los Angeles Chargers
Steve Avila — Interior Offensive Lineman — TCU
55th — Detroit Lions
Darnell Washington — Tight End — Georgia
56th — Jacksonville Jaguars
BJ Ojulari — Edge Rusher — LSU
57th — New York Giants
Jonathan Mingo — Wide Receiver — Ole Miss
58th — Dallas Cowboys
Kendre Miller — Running Back — TCU
59th — Buffalo Bills
Keion White — Edge Rusher — Georgia Tech
60th — Cincinnati Bengals
Trenton Simpson — Linebacker — Clemson
61st — Chicago Bears
Mazi Smith — Interior Defensive Lineman — Michigan
62nd — Philadelphia Eagles
Tyjae Spears — Running Back — Tulane
63rd — Kansas City Chiefs
Cedric Tillman — Wide Receiver — Tennessee
