Andrew Aziz’s 2 Round NFL Mock Draft — One and Only

1st Round

1st Overall Pick — Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young — Quarterback — Alabama

Young is the heavy odds-on favourite to be picked 1st overall and he’s probably the most prepared QB in this class. Panthers made the bold move to trade up and now they’ll be rewarded with a potential franchise changing player.

2nd — Houston Texans

Will Levis — Quarterback — Kentucky

There have been recent reports of Levis being the pick here, so even though I don’t agree with it, it seems as if the Texans fell in love with his arm and his muscles.

3rd — Arizona Cardinals

Tyree Wilson — Edge Rusher — Texas Tech

Cardinals seem to really like a few guys here (Wilson or Gonzalez especially), but I think they go with Wilson to help build their defense from the ground up.

4th — Indianapolis Colts

CJ Stroud — Quarterback — Ohio State

This is a dream scenario for the Colts as they walk away with the best pure passer in this class. He might not be as ready or explosive as the other quarterbacks, but he’s the most accurate passer and has a strong arm that can make all the throws on top of his great athleticism and improvisational ability.

5th — Seattle Seahawks

Will Anderson — Edge Rusher — Alabama

This is also an ideal scenario for the Seahawks, as they get arguably the best player in the draft and fill a very big need.

6th — Detroit Lions

Devon Witherspoon — Cornerback — Illinois

Witherspoon has been linked to the Lions and is the current favourite to land in this spot. He fits a big need for the Lions who struggled mightily defended against the pass last season.

7th — Las Vegas Raiders

Jalen Carter — Defensive Tackle — Georgia

Carter is a wildcard in this draft and a lot of the draft depends on where he lands; the recent news indicates he won’t leave the top 10 so the Raiders makes a lot of sense for him and their history indicates they don’t mind questionable charcaters.

8th — Houston Texans (from Atlanta Falcons)

Texans trade the 12th pick + 2023 3rd round pick for the 8th pick

Jaxon Smith-Njigba — Wide Receiver — Ohio State

I see the Texans trading up to get JSN so that they can pair their new QB with the top receiver to start the rebuild of their offense.

9th — Tennessee Titans (from Chicago Bears)

Titans trade the 11th overall pick + 2023 3rd round pick for the 9th overall pick

Anthony Richardson — Quarterback — Florida

Of the big four quarterbacks, it seems that Richardson is the one who is likeliest to slide outside the top 5 as of this writing and if that’s the case, I can see the Titans not taking any chances and pouncing on A-Rich, who falls into a great situation as he can sit and learn behind Tannehill for a season.

10th — Philadelphia Eagles

Nolan Smith — Edge Rusher — Georgia

The Eagles can go multiple directions here, but bolstering an aging defensive line is probably the safest way to go.

11th — Chicago Bears (from Tennessee Titans)

Paris Johnson — Offensive Tackle — Ohio State

12th — Atlanta Falcons (from Houston Texans)

Bijan Robinson — Running Back — Texas

13th — Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets via Green Bay Packers)

Seahawks trade the 20th pick + 52nd pick for the 13th pick

Darnell Wright — Offensive Tackle — Tennessee

14th — New England Patriots

Christian Gonzalez — Cornerback — Oregon

15th — Atlanta Falcons (from Green Bay Packers via New York Jets)

Falcons trade the 44th pick + 2023 3rd Round Pick + 2024 2nd Round Pick for 15th pick

Lukas Van Ness — Edge Rusher — Iowa

16th — Washington Commanders

Joey Porter Jr — Cornerback — Penn State

17th — Pittsburgh Steelers

Broderick Jones — Offensive Tackle — Georgia

18th — Detroit Lions

Calijah Kancey — Defensive Tackle — Pittsburgh

19th — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Peter Skoronski — Offensive Tackle — Northwestern

20th — New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

Dawand Jones — Offensive Tackle — Ohio State

21st — Los Angeles Chargers

Jordan Addison — Receiver — USC

22nd — Baltimore Ravens

Zay Flowers — Wide Receiver — Boston College

23rd — Minnesota Vikings

Josh Downs — Wide Receiver — North Carolina

24th — Carolina Panthers (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

Panthers trade 37th pick + 2023 3rd Round Pick + 2023 5th Round Pick for 24th pick

Myles Murphy — Edge Rusher — Clemson

25th — New York Giants

John Michael Schmitz — Interior Offensive Linemen — Minnesota

26th — Dallas Cowboys

Dalton Kincaid — Tight End — Utah

27th — Buffalo Bills

Jack Campbell — Linebacker — Iowa

28th — Cincinnati Bengals

Deonte Banks — Cornerbacks — Maryland

29th — New Orleans Saints

Isaiah Foksey — Edge Rusher — Notre Dame

30th — Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia Eagles)

Seahawks trade the 37th pick and their 2023 3rd round pick for 30th overall pick

Quentin Johnston — Wide Receiver — TCU

31st — Arizona Cardinals (from Kansas City Chiefs)

Cardinals trade 34th pick and 2023 4th round pick for 31st Pick

Jahmyr Gibbs — Running Back — Alabama

2nd Round

32nd — Pittsburgh Steelers

DJ Turner — Cornerback — Michigan

33rd — Houston Texans

Brian Branch — Safety — Alabama

34th — Kansas City Chiefs (from Arizona Cardinals)

Michael Mayer — Tight End — Notre Dame

35th — Green Bay Packers (from Indianapolis Colts)

Adetomiwa Adebawore — Edge Rusher — Northwestern

36th — Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

Lions trade 48th pick and 2024 3rd round pick for 36th pick

Will McDonald — Edge Rusher — Iowa State

37th — Seattle Seahawks

Bryan Bresee — Interior Defensive Lineman — Clemson

38th — Las Vegas Raiders

Emmanuel Forbes — Cornerback — Mississippi State

39th — Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina Panthers)

O’Cyrus Torrence — Interior Offensive Lineman — Florida

40th — New Orleans Saints

Kelee Ringo — Cornerback — Georgia

41st — Tennessee Titans

Anton Harrison — Offensive Tackle — Oklahoma

42nd — Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets)

Sam LaPorta — TIght End — Iowa

43rd — New York Jets

Zach Charbonnet — Running Back — UCLA

44th — Indianapolis Colts (from Atlanta Falcons via Green Bay Packers)

Colts acquire a 5th round pick and a 2024 3rd round pick from the Packers in addition to this pick to move back 9 spots

Jalin Hyatt — Wide Receiver — Tennessee

The Colts add a dynamic deep threat receiver with incredible speed that will stretch defenses and open things underneath for Michael Pittman Jr.

45th — Green Bay Packers

Tyrique Stevenson — Cornerback — Miami

46th — New England Patriots

Cody Mauch — Offensive Tackle — North Dakota State

47th — Washington Commanders

Felix Anudike-Uzomah — Edge Rusher — Kansas State

48th — Detroit Lions

Jayden Reed — Wide Receiver — Michigan State

49th — Pittsburgh Steelers

Drew Sanders — Linebacker — Arkansas

50th — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cam Smith — Cornerback — South Carolina

51st — Miami Dolphins

Joe Tippmann — Interior Offensive Lineman — Wisconsin

52nd — New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

Julius Brents — Cornerback — Kansas State

53rd — Chicago Bears

Tyler Steen — Offensive Tackle — Alabama

54th — Los Angeles Chargers

Steve Avila — Interior Offensive Lineman — TCU

55th — Detroit Lions

Darnell Washington — Tight End — Georgia

56th — Jacksonville Jaguars

BJ Ojulari — Edge Rusher — LSU

57th — New York Giants

Jonathan Mingo — Wide Receiver — Ole Miss

58th — Dallas Cowboys

Kendre Miller — Running Back — TCU

59th — Buffalo Bills

Keion White — Edge Rusher — Georgia Tech

60th — Cincinnati Bengals

Trenton Simpson — Linebacker — Clemson

61st — Chicago Bears

Mazi Smith — Interior Defensive Lineman — Michigan

62nd — Philadelphia Eagles

Tyjae Spears — Running Back — Tulane

63rd — Kansas City Chiefs

Cedric Tillman — Wide Receiver — Tennessee