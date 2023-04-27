Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft 2023: How to watch the first round

The 2023 NFL Draft is finally here. The mock draft season is ending - THANK GOD! Tonight, franchise trajectories will be shaped. College players will embark on a new, even more challenging, football journey. For some, all they’ve worked toward will finally be realized. For others, the dream will have to wait.

For fans in Indianapolis, it is expected a new era will begin when Chris Ballard and Jim Irsay select a rookie quarterback to work with a promising new offensive coaching staff. Of course, anyone who has followed the Colts under Ballard knows, nothing is guaranteed and he could make a variety of surprising moves.

We’ll bring written coverage here at Stampede Blue, including a live draft tracker as picks come in. If you’re looking for official TV and/or radio broadcasts, we have all of those details for you below. You can check out odds and prop bets for the draft courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Location:

Union Station - Kansas City, MO

30 W Pershing Rd, Kansas City, MO 64108

How to watch and listen to the 2023 NFL Draft

Thursday, April 27 : Day 1, Round 1

NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes.

Coverage starts at 8 PM ET .

. You can also stream the draft on Mobile with NFL+

Listen on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio

Friday, April 28 : Day 2, Rounds 2-3

Watch on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes.

Coverage starts at 7 PM ET .

. You can also stream the draft on Mobile with NFL+

Listen on SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio

Saturday, April 30 : Day 3, Rounds 4-7