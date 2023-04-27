Colts Current Picks Entering 2023 NFL Draft Weekend

The Indianapolis Colts are entering 2023 NFL Draft weekend with the following current picks, selecting as early as #4th overall on ‘Day 1’ tonight beginning at 8 PM EST (ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network):

Round 1: 4th overall Round 2: 35th overall Round 3: 79th overall (from Washington) Round 4: 106th overall Round 5: 138th overall Round 5: 162nd overall (from Buffalo) Round 5: 176th overall (from Dallas) Round 7: 221st overall Round 7: 236th overall (from Tampa Bay)

The Colts are expected to draft a top remaining quarterback prospect this evening among a group that includes Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky’s Will Levis.

Indianapolis may also look to bolster its depth at other positions such as cornerback, wide receiver, linebacker, right guard, etc. later on during draft weekend.

Given that the Colts are attempting to find their next franchise quarterback, this is the biggest draft for the Horseshoe since the team selected Andrew Luck back in 2012.

More information on how to watch this year’s NFL Draft and the clock starting early for the Colts tonight can be found here.