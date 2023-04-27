Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Results 2023

We’re less than two hours away from the biggest NFL event that will happen for nearly five months. If you believe the pre-draft hype, there are four top-tier quarterbacks, and none of them are sure-fire franchise no-brainer selections.

A matter of weeks ago, it was assumed that teams would fall all over themselves to select these prospects with the first four picks, assuming a team like Houston would grab C.J. Stroud and the Arizona Cardinals would trade back.

Now?

There are rumblings that only two quarterbacks may go in the top four picks, and smoke is starting to build around teams looking to move up for defensive players or even running backs instead of a signal caller.

Chris Ballard says everyone is lying; it’s lying season. We’re all about to find out.

At this point, we know the Colts will be in line to pick one of these top four options in this draft, even if they stay put. They could be in a position to have their pick of three out of those four. Who knows? Maybe the quarterback noise has been overblown, and Ballard seizes the opportunity to move back a couple of spots, adding early draft capital.

Just for fun, get your votes in pre-draft. Who will it be, Colts fans?

Poll Which rookie QB will land in Indianapolis? C.J. Stroud

Will Levis

Anthony Richardson vote view results 0% C.J. Stroud (0 votes)

0% Will Levis (0 votes)

0% Anthony Richardson (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

