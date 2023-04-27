Colts Select Florida QB Anthony Richardson with the Fourth Overall Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 6’4, 244 pound quarterback completed 176 of 327 passes (53.8%) for 2,549 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and 9 interceptions, as well as amassed 654 rushing yards on 103 carries (6.3 ypc. avg.) and 9 rushing touchdowns during 12 starts in 2022.

Turning just 21 years old in May, Richardson has limited starting experience with just 13 starts, but he has the most upside of any quarterback in this year’s draft class.

He’s arguably the most athletic quarterback to ever test at the NFL Combine and has drawn comparisons physically to former Carolina Panthers NFL MVP Cam Newton:

Anthony Richardson is a QB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 10.00 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1 out of 915 QB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/EV9myLx2dp pic.twitter.com/tWPU9IVuUd — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 21, 2023

While there was roughly a 33% chance of Richardson becoming a Colt entering draft weekend, it simply made the most sense that he’d end up in Indy given the fit and everything that’s transpired during the pre-draft evaluation process—and that’s why I called it early.

He has the size, rocket launcher for an arm, and dual-threat ability as a dynamic playmaking quarterback to thrive in Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s system being deployed similarly to last year’s breakout NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts.

Richardson already throws an impressive deep ball, possesses special pocket presence—with the added ability to improvise and escape under pressure, and was a leader for the Florida Gators locker room last season.

It’s really just improving his short yardage accuracy—namely by refining his footwork, while also looking at ways to improve his decision-making at times like any young quarterback.

Make no mistake about it though, this has the potential to be a grand slam selection by the Colts—if it all clicks for Richardson on the field. We’re talking Top 5 quarterback in the NFL, future league MVP.

While the floor may be low, the Colts bet on his high-end traits and his character and work ethic in the hopes he’ll eventually put it all together, even though initial patience will be required through early growing pains passing.

There’s certainly worse hills to die on than the most athletic quarterback in NFL history.

He couldn’t have found a better landing spot than Indy given the obvious head coaching fit.

Here’s hoping the Colts just found their next franchise quarterback!