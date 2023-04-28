Former Colts OT Tarik Glenn Will Announce Franchise’s Second Round Pick in NFL Draft

According to the IndyStar’s Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Colts’ recent Ring of Honor inductee Tarik Glenn will announce the franchise’s second round pick, currently pick #35, during ‘Day 2’ of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City (starting at 7 PM EST):

Tarik Glenn is going to announce the Colts pick in the second round, per NFL release. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 28, 2023

The former 1997 first round pick of the Colts went on to make 154 career starts for the Horseshoe, predominantly at left tackle as a blindside bookend blocking for legendary quarterback Peyton Manning. He was a Super Bowl Champion and 3x Pro Bowler for the Colts and is arguably the best offensive tackle in Indianapolis franchise history.

Glenn could even announce the selection of a fellow offensive tackle, as the Colts have been connected with Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones or North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch during the pre-draft evaluation process.

We’ll have to wait and see, as the clock is at least projected to start for the Colts pretty early on during Day 2—that is, if the team doesn’t trade down for additional draft capital.