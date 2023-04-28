Top ‘Day 2’ Prospects for the Colts to Consider

The Indianapolis Colts enter ‘Day 2’ of the 2023 NFL Draft this Friday evening with two currently held picks: #35 overall and #79 overall—although the possibility of a trade down to acquire more draft capital from general manager Chris Ballard always looms large.

With that being said, here are some top prospects to consider for the Colts:

Julius Brents, CB Kansas State

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 198 lbs.

Year: R-Senior

Arm: 34”

Forty: 4.53

RAS: 9.99

Brian Branch, S Alabama

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 190 pounds

Year: Junior

Arm: 30 3/4”

Forty: 4.58

RAS: 5.90 (u)

Dawand Jones, OT Ohio State

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 374 pounds

Year: Senior

Arm: 36 3/8”

Forty: 5.35

RAS: N/A

Cody Mauch, OL North Dakota State

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 305 pounds

Year: R-Senior

Arm: 32 3’8”

Forty: 5.08

RAS: 9.32

Michael Mayer, TE Notre Dame

Height: 6’4 1/2”

Weight: 249 lbs.

Year: Junior

Arm: 31 5’8”

Forty: 4.7

RAS: 7.73 (u)

Jonathan Mingo, WR Ole Miss

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 220 lbs.

Year: Senior

Arm: 32 1/8” arms

Forty: 4.46

RAS: 9.86

Joey Porter Jr., CB Penn State

Height: 6’2 1/2”

Weight: 193 lbs.

Year: R-Junior

Arm: 34”

Forty: 4.46

RAS: 9.35 (u)

Kelee Ringo, CB Georgia

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 207 lbs.

Year: R-Sophomore

Arm: 31 1/4”

Forty: 4.36

RAS: 8.19

Darius Rush, CB South Carolina

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 198 lbs.

Year: R-Senior

Arm: 33 3’8”

Forty: 4.36

RAS: 9.66 (u)

Tyler Scott, WR Cincinnati

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 177 lbs.

Year: Junior

Arm: 30 7’8”

Forty: 4.44

RAS: 8.58

O’Cyrus Torrence, OG Florida

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 330 lbs.

Year: Senior

Arm: 33 7’8”

Forty: 5.31

RAS: 6.06