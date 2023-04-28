Top ‘Day 2’ Prospects for the Colts to Consider

The Indianapolis Colts enter ‘Day 2’ of the 2023 NFL Draft this Friday evening with two currently held picks: #35 overall and #79 overall—although the possibility of a trade down to acquire more draft capital from general manager Chris Ballard always looms large.
With that being said, here are some top prospects to consider for the Colts:
Julius Brents, CB Kansas State
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 198 lbs.
Year: R-Senior
Arm: 34”
Forty: 4.53
RAS: 9.99
Brian Branch, S Alabama
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 190 pounds
Year: Junior
Arm: 30 3/4”
Forty: 4.58
RAS: 5.90 (u)
Dawand Jones, OT Ohio State
Height: 6’8”
Weight: 374 pounds
Year: Senior
Arm: 36 3/8”
Forty: 5.35
RAS: N/A
Cody Mauch, OL North Dakota State
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 305 pounds
Year: R-Senior
Arm: 32 3’8”
Forty: 5.08
RAS: 9.32
Michael Mayer, TE Notre Dame
Height: 6’4 1/2”
Weight: 249 lbs.
Year: Junior
Arm: 31 5’8”
Forty: 4.7
RAS: 7.73 (u)
Jonathan Mingo, WR Ole Miss
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 220 lbs.
Year: Senior
Arm: 32 1/8” arms
Forty: 4.46
RAS: 9.86
Joey Porter Jr., CB Penn State
Height: 6’2 1/2”
Weight: 193 lbs.
Year: R-Junior
Arm: 34”
Forty: 4.46
RAS: 9.35 (u)
Kelee Ringo, CB Georgia
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 207 lbs.
Year: R-Sophomore
Arm: 31 1/4”
Forty: 4.36
RAS: 8.19
Darius Rush, CB South Carolina
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 198 lbs.
Year: R-Senior
Arm: 33 3’8”
Forty: 4.36
RAS: 9.66 (u)
Tyler Scott, WR Cincinnati
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 177 lbs.
Year: Junior
Arm: 30 7’8”
Forty: 4.44
RAS: 8.58
O’Cyrus Torrence, OG Florida
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 330 lbs.
Year: Senior
Arm: 33 7’8”
Forty: 5.31
RAS: 6.06
