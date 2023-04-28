Colts Trade Down a Second Time from Pick #38 to #44, While Acquiring a 4th Round Pick

The Indianapolis Colts have traded down a second time in the second round. This time trading the 38th overall pick (recently acquired from Las Vegas) to the Atlanta Falcons for the 44th overall pick and Round 4 (Pick 110):

Update (7:40 PM EST): The Indianapolis Colts have traded down from the 35th pick to the 38th pick with the Las Vegas Raiders, while also picking up the 2023 Raiders’ 5th round pick (#141st):