Colts Select Kansas State Cornerback Julius Brents With No. 44 Overall Pick

After trading down twice in the second round and acquiring more draft capital, the Indianapolis have selected Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents, adding to their defensive back room.

Brents, a Warren Central product, fills a major need for Indianapolis. The Colts traded away veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason, which opened up a need at that outside corner spot opposite Isaiah Rodgers.

Brents stands at 6’3”, 198 pounds and is a long, athletic cornerback that very likely has a chance to start on Day 1 for Indianapolis. After starting his career at Iowa, Brents transferred to Kansas State and started a total of 27 games in each of the last two seasons.

In 2022, Brents recoded a career-best four interceptions, 45 tackles (28 solo) and four pass deflections. During the 2021 season, Brents recorded 41 solo tackles, an interception and two pass deflections.

“Probably no better story than this,” Brents told local media members after getting drafted by Indianapolis.

Brents, who the Colts appeared to be interested in for some time, is an intriguing talent that should fit right into Indianapolis’ defensive scheme.