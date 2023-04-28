Colts Select North Carolina Wide Receiver Josh Downs With No. 79 Overall Pick

The Indianapolis Colts are adding another dynamic weapon to their wideout room, selecting North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs with the No. 79 pick.

Downs, who’s 5’8”, adds a different body type and brings a different kind of versatility to Indianapolis’ offense under new head coach Shane Steichen. Downs was extremely productive for North Carolina over the last two seasons, hauling in a combined 2,364 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

Given Downs’ 4.4 speed and productivity, he’ll likely play in the slot with Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce on the outside. When Parris Campbell signed with the New York Giants earlier this offseason, Indianapolis lost a weapon that brought dynamic speed to their offense over the last few seasons.

Downs brings a special teams element to Indianapolis, as he has experience returning punts, and NFL.com mentioned him being ‘slippery’ as a returner.

In selecting Downs, the Colts now have someone who adds some much-needed speed while also adding a playmaker with a smaller type of frame that’ll bring a different type of style to Indianapolis’ offense in 2023.