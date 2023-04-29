 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts Select BYU OT Blake Freeland, Northwestern DT Adetomiwa Adebawore in Early 4th Round of NFL Draft

The Colts snagged two highly athletic prospects in the early 4th round who both fill needs.

By Luke Schultheis
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts selected both BYU offensive tackle Blake Freeland and Northwestern defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore in the early 4th round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 106th and 110th overall picks respectively:

Regarding Freeland, the 6’8”, 203 pound senior offensive tackle (with 33 7’8” arms) is a long, athletic bookend—featuring a RAS of 9.83 out of a maximum of 10.0.

Freeland was a four-year starter for BYU and appeared in 44 collegiate games, making 41 starts. He was a third-team AP All-American in 2022.

Freeland already shows solid footwork and movement skills, but he’ll need to get stronger at the next level, and better learn how to use his leverage and body control. He may also have the flexibility to kick inside to right guard—which remains a hole for the Colts o-line:

Meanwhile, Adebawore, at 6’2”, 282 pounds (with a 33 7’8” arms) is another highly athletic prospect for the Colts—coming in with a RAS of 9.72 out of a maximum of 10.0.

The senior defensive lineman recorded 38 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, and a pass defensed during 12 starts in 2022—earning Third-Team All-Big Ten honors.

He’s disruptive, explosive, with a high motor, and should be a rotational interior defensive lineman, which his best natural position likely at the 3-technique:

Both of these highly athletic prospects fill major needs and could contribute immediately or at least relatively early on during their rookie seasons. Welcome to the Shoe!

