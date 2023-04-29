Colts Select BYU OT Blake Freeland, Northwestern DT Adetomiwa Adebawore in Early 4th Round of NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected both BYU offensive tackle Blake Freeland and Northwestern defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore in the early 4th round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 106th and 110th overall picks respectively:

Nice addition to the O-line. pic.twitter.com/mmTwssywkh — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 29, 2023

Regarding Freeland, the 6’8”, 203 pound senior offensive tackle (with 33 7’8” arms) is a long, athletic bookend—featuring a RAS of 9.83 out of a maximum of 10.0.

Freeland was a four-year starter for BYU and appeared in 44 collegiate games, making 41 starts. He was a third-team AP All-American in 2022.

Freeland already shows solid footwork and movement skills, but he’ll need to get stronger at the next level, and better learn how to use his leverage and body control. He may also have the flexibility to kick inside to right guard—which remains a hole for the Colts o-line:

Surprised Blake Freeland landed to the fourth round. A few scouts had Kolton Miller comps for him. Major athlete — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 29, 2023

Blake Freeland is my OT9. Extremely athletic mover. Good foot work and kick slide. Can match up with any athlete. Explosive pop in the run game. Can surprise defenders with tenacity. Not strong at all. Weak technique with poor use of his hands. Doesn’t get leverage and gets… — Shane P. Hallam (@ShanePHallam) April 29, 2023

Indianapolis selects BYU OT Blake Freeland 106th overall



91.0 PFF Grade last season (2nd among OT's) pic.twitter.com/VL97NxzNgF — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 29, 2023

RD 4 | PK 106 - Colts: Blake Freeland OT, BYU



Freeland earned the highest athleticism score (87) among offensive tackles in this year's class after an explosive performance at the combine. Freeland reached 37-inches on his vertical jump, the highest by any OT since 2003. pic.twitter.com/CKABKIw7FQ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Adebawore, at 6’2”, 282 pounds (with a 33 7’8” arms) is another highly athletic prospect for the Colts—coming in with a RAS of 9.72 out of a maximum of 10.0.

The senior defensive lineman recorded 38 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, and a pass defensed during 12 starts in 2022—earning Third-Team All-Big Ten honors.

He’s disruptive, explosive, with a high motor, and should be a rotational interior defensive lineman, which his best natural position likely at the 3-technique:

After the combine there was talk that Adebawore could sneak into the end of round 1. My 51st-ranked player who the Colts get at 110. Plays hard and physical. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 29, 2023

Adetomiwa Adebawore is my EDGE10. Super athletic DE/DT hybrid with length. Explosive and runs with a full head of steam. Nasty demeanor and makes you pay for bad technique. Great against the run off the the edge. Closing speed is excellent. Will punish on hits. Plays upright.… — Shane P. Hallam (@ShanePHallam) April 29, 2023

Northwestern DT Adetomiwa Adebawore crushed pro-day w/ “small skill” type 4.26 SS & 7.13 3C.



Most impressively, when many prospects are opting out of everything, Adebawore beat his Combine bench mark by one rep w/ 28.



Need @MathBomb to measure RAS as DT, not DE. He’s a 3-tech. pic.twitter.com/huUPdBxtWq — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 14, 2023

RD 4 | PK 110 - Colts: Adetomiwa Adebawore EDGE, Northwestern



Adebawore ran the fastest 40 yard dash (4.49) of any player weighing over 280 pounds at the combine over the last two decades. He earned an 97 athleticism score, leading all edge defenders in this year's class. pic.twitter.com/juqpQwmpgI — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 29, 2023

Both of these highly athletic prospects fill major needs and could contribute immediately or at least relatively early on during their rookie seasons. Welcome to the Shoe!