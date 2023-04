The Indianapolis Colts currently have the following picks in ‘Day 3’ of the 2023 NFL Draft:

Fourth round, No. 106 overall - BYU OT Blake Freeland

Fourth round, No. 110 overall - Northwestern DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

Fifth round, No. 138 overall

Fifth round, No. 141 overall

Fifth round, No. 162 overall

Fifth round, No. 176 overall

Seventh round, No. 221 overall

Seventh round, No. 236 overall

Comment away!