Indianapolis Colts 2023 undrafted free agent tracker

We’ll keep track of the Indianapolis Colts’ unofficial priority undrafted rookie free agent signings here below—following the 2023 NFL Draft:
It is no secret that the Indianapolis Colts have a history of adding undrafted players who go on to make a significant impact - some as rookies.
- Terrence Wilkins is one of the best returners in franchise history, and he went undrafted in 1999.
- Guard Ryan Lilja was an undrafted free agent initially signed by Kansas City in 2004, only to be snagged by the Colts on waivers the same year.
- Dominic Rhodes set an NFL record for most rushing yards for any rookie undrafted free agent in history after Edgerrin James tore his ACL. He was arguably the co-MVP when the Colts defeated the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.
- Linebacker Gary Brackett was undrafted in 2003 three but spent nearly his entire career as the quarterback of the Colts' defense, including in the Super Bowl run.
- Jeff Saturday went undrafted in 1999 only to become the centerpiece of the offensive line, including five Pro Bowl nods.
- Even kicker Adam Vinatieri is a future first ballot Hall of Famer and he originally signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 1996.
Priority Rookie UDFA Signings
- Emil Ekiyor Jr., Guard, Alabama
Former Alabama guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. is signing with the #Colts, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023
2. Aaron Maddox, Safety, Campbell
Barker-Lane to Lucas Oil✍️— Campbell Football (@GoCamelsFB) April 29, 2023
Congratulations @maddoxisland #RollHumps | #ProHumps | #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/bmI4NtvsQ1
3. Zavier Scott, Running Back, Maine
#Colts signing Maine running back Zavier Scott, per a league source— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023
4. Darius Hagans, Running Back, Virginia
Former Virginia State RB Darius Hagans is signing with the #Colts, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023
5. Cole Coleman, DB, Elon
Elon defensive back Cole Coleman is signing with the Colts as an undrafted free agent, per source.— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 29, 2023
Got a $7,500 signing bonus to come.
6. Braxton Westfield, Wide Receiver, Carson-Newman
The Colts are signing Carson-Newman WR Braxton Westfield, per source, who got $45K of his base salary guaranteed and a $5K signing bonus.— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 29, 2023
7. Liam Anderson, Linebacker, Holy Cross
Former Holy Cross LB Liam Anderson is signing with the #Colts, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023
8. Caleb Sampson, Defensive Tackle, Kansas
Caleb Sampson, DT from Kansas is signing with the #Colts | @HeavyOnSports— Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) April 29, 2023
9. Tyler Richardson, Defensive Back, Tiffin University
Indianapolis Colts!! let’s go to work!! All I needed was 1 shot!! Cream Always Rises!!— Tyler Richardson (@tyrichardson__7) April 29, 2023
Race ain’t over .. @Colts
10. Cam Jones, Linebacker, Indiana University
11. Cody Chrest, Wide Receiver, Sam Houston State
Colts signed undrafted wideout Cody Chrest out of Sam Houston St, per source.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 29, 2023
12. Donavan Mutin, Linebacker, Houston
Former Houston LB Donavan Mutin is signing with the #Colts on a deal that includes $100,000 guaranteed, per his agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023
