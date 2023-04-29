 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Indianapolis Colts 2023 undrafted free agent tracker

The grind following the NFL Draft doesn’t stop... this group of undrafted free agents will compete to join numerous Colts who came before them, not just to make the team but to make a difference and establish an NFL career.

By Brett Mock and Luke Schultheis
NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We’ll keep track of the Indianapolis Colts’ unofficial priority undrafted rookie free agent signings here below—following the 2023 NFL Draft:

It is no secret that the Indianapolis Colts have a history of adding undrafted players who go on to make a significant impact - some as rookies.

  • Terrence Wilkins is one of the best returners in franchise history, and he went undrafted in 1999.
  • Guard Ryan Lilja was an undrafted free agent initially signed by Kansas City in 2004, only to be snagged by the Colts on waivers the same year.
  • Dominic Rhodes set an NFL record for most rushing yards for any rookie undrafted free agent in history after Edgerrin James tore his ACL. He was arguably the co-MVP when the Colts defeated the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.
  • Linebacker Gary Brackett was undrafted in 2003 three but spent nearly his entire career as the quarterback of the Colts' defense, including in the Super Bowl run.
  • Jeff Saturday went undrafted in 1999 only to become the centerpiece of the offensive line, including five Pro Bowl nods.
  • Even kicker Adam Vinatieri is a future first ballot Hall of Famer and he originally signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 1996.

Priority Rookie UDFA Signings

  1. Emil Ekiyor Jr., Guard, Alabama

2. Aaron Maddox, Safety, Campbell

3. Zavier Scott, Running Back, Maine

4. Darius Hagans, Running Back, Virginia

5. Cole Coleman, DB, Elon

6. Braxton Westfield, Wide Receiver, Carson-Newman

7. Liam Anderson, Linebacker, Holy Cross

8. Caleb Sampson, Defensive Tackle, Kansas

9. Tyler Richardson, Defensive Back, Tiffin University

10. Cam Jones, Linebacker, Indiana University

11. Cody Chrest, Wide Receiver, Sam Houston State

12. Donavan Mutin, Linebacker, Houston

Tryouts for Rookie Minicamp

