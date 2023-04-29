 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts Select South Carolina CB Darius Rush, Cal Safety Daniel Scott, Miami TE Will Mallory, and Northwestern RB Evan Hull in Round 5 of NFL Draft

The Colts selected a number of athletes again in the 5th round of the 2023 NFL Draft

By Luke Schultheis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 04 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts made work with their four fifth round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush (#138), California safety Daniel Scott (#158), Miami tight end Will Mallory (#162), and Northwestern running back Evan Hull (#176).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 04 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Darius Rush, CB South Carolina (Pick #138)

First, regarding Rush, the 6’2”, 198 pound redshirt senior cornerback (with 33 3’8” arms) recorded 38 tackles (28 solo), 2 tackles for losses, 2 interceptions, 7 passes defensed, and a forced fumble during 10 starts for the Gamecocks in 2022.

With a RAS of 9.81 out of a maximum of 10.0, Rush is another big, long armed cornerback, but he’s a bit faster than fellow rookie Julius Brents, who went earlier in the second round to Indianapolis, because Rush runs a 4.36 forty time.

He also possesses solid ball skills and is a willing run defender.

Rush began at South Carolina at wideout before converting to cornerback. Given that the Colts are young at the position, he could contribute immediately along the outside:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 05 Oregon at Cal Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Daniel Scott, Safety Cal (Pick #158)

Next up is the 6’1, 208 pound safety Daniel Scott (with 30 1/4” arms), who recorded 85 tackles (57 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 4 passes defensed, and 2 forced fumbles during 12 starts. He had a RAS of 9.80

Scott tested out really well at the NFL Combine and has experience playing in the box as a physical run defender, but has versatility all over the field. He should contribute immediately on special teams and be a key contributor next season.

Scott joins a young Colts safety group that include Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II, and Nick Cross—but with Blackmon as a free agent at next season’s end, it’s possible he could play a bigger role down the road looking ahead to 2024.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Pitt at Miami Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Will Mallory, TE Miami (Fla.) (Pick #162)

The 6’4 1/4”, 239 pound senior tight end for the Hurricanes caught 42 receptions for 538 receiving yards and 3 touchdown receptions during 12 starts in 2022—earning 2nd-Team All-ACC honors.

He’s another highly athletic prospect selected by the Colts with a RAS of 9.05.

Mallory profiles as a ‘move’ tight end with high-end athleticism, polished route running, and surprising long speed, but will need to improve his blocking and physicality at the next level to see an extended role:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 19 Northwestern at Purdue Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Evan Hull, RB Northwestern (Pick #176)

The 5’10”, 209 pound running back had 221 carries for 913 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns, as well as amassed 55 receptions for 546 receiving yards and 2 touchdown receptions during 12 games for the Wildcats in 2022.

Behind Colts bellcow Jonathan Taylor, Hull projects as a pass catching back. He’s a very compact rusher, showing good compact balance, who can run downhill and be sometimes slippery after the catch. He has a RAS of 9.32 out of a maximum of 10.0:

