Colts Select Wagner Edge Titus Leo in Sixth Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected Wagner edge Titus Leo in the sixth round with the 211th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft:

The 6’3”, 245 pound edge (with 34 1/8” arms) recorded 65 tackles (39 solo), 14.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a blocked kick—earning NEC Defensive Player of the Year honors for a consecutive season in 2022.

He ran a 4.69 forty time at his Pro Day and has a RAS of 8.48 out of a maximum of 10.0.

Leo looks like a very athletic, developmental edge, who has shown flashes as a speed rusher and possesses a high motor—who should contribute immediately on special teams.

He should also see snaps situationally next season as a rotational pass rusher and for depth:

.@Colts fans, Titus Leo is an athletic, upside speed rusher with real athletic traits.



Former @BruceFeldmanCFB's Freaks List member, his first step quickness and speed rush ability showed up on film and during #ShrineBowl week



Still developing, upside edge player for the #Colts https://t.co/WVJREBso48 pic.twitter.com/AETJTywSXQ — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 29, 2023

#Colts select Wagner EDGE Titus Leo at No. 211.@dpbrugler: “Leo is an NFL-caliber athlete with a red-hot motor, but he needs to develop his skill for a more efficient attack plan. He is a work in progress as a pass rusher with special-teams value.” — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) April 29, 2023