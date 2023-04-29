 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts Select Wagner Edge Titus Leo in Sixth Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Colts took a small school sleeper and may have potentially found a diamond in the rough with this speed rushing edge.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: NOV 06 Colts at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts selected Wagner edge Titus Leo in the sixth round with the 211th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft:

The 6’3”, 245 pound edge (with 34 1/8” arms) recorded 65 tackles (39 solo), 14.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a blocked kick—earning NEC Defensive Player of the Year honors for a consecutive season in 2022.

He ran a 4.69 forty time at his Pro Day and has a RAS of 8.48 out of a maximum of 10.0.

Leo looks like a very athletic, developmental edge, who has shown flashes as a speed rusher and possesses a high motor—who should contribute immediately on special teams.

He should also see snaps situationally next season as a rotational pass rusher and for depth:

