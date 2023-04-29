Colts Sign Alabama Guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. as Undrafted Free Agent

The Indianapolis Colts are adding to the interior of their offensive line and signing Alabama guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. as an undrafted free agent, according to Tom Pelissero.

Former Alabama guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. is signing with the #Colts, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Ekiyor Jr., a Cathedral high school graduate here in Indiana, is an intriguing prospect that many had a fourth-round grade on prior to the draft. Although he comes over as an undrafted free agent, Ekiyor Jr. adds a much-needed presence to Indianapolis’ offensive line that doesn’t have much depth at the guard spot right now.

NFL Draft analyst Jon Ledyard described Ekiyor Jr. aa a “finisher who plays with an edge that will put people on the ground.”

Ekiyor will put people on the ground. Finisher, plays with an edge when I watched him https://t.co/PL16hSSr4Z — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) April 29, 2023

Additionally, Ekiyor Jr. earned the starting right guard spot for Alabama in 2020 and started all 13 games that season. The following season, he earned first team All-SEC from The Associated Press several league coaches and made 15 starts at right guard in 2021, per rolltide.com.

Ekiyor Jr. and whomever the Colts could decide to bring in — whether that’s another undrafted free agent or veteran player — could have the chance to compete for the starting right guard spot. In 2022, both Danny Pinter and Will Fries started at the right guard spot, so the idea of having a talented player in Ekiyor Jr. challenge the two for that slot could be an intriguing thing to watch for in the coming months.