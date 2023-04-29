Colts Select Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones and Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt in Round 7 of NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected both Texas A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones (Pick #221) and Northern Michigan offensive tackle Jake Witt (Pick #236) in the 7th round of the 2023 NFL Draft with their last two remaining picks:

Regarding Jones, the 6’2”, 204 pound (with 30 3/4” arms) junior cornerback for the Aggies recorded 33 tackles (27 solo), 2 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery during 10 starts this past season.

He had a RAS of 8.79 out of 10.0, indicating his high-end athleticism like other Colts prospects in this year’s draft class.

Jones is also another big, long cornerback joining Kansas State cornerback Julius Brent, as well as South Carolina’s Darius Rush among fellow Indy rookies at the position—in what should be a really young secondary for Indianapolis next season.

While his technique could use some refinement, and he’s not the fastest (4.57 forty time), he projects well as a Cover 3 zone cornerback and should contribute immediately on special teams for the Colts. He looks fluid in space and can be physical when needed in coverage:

Indianapolis selects Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones 221st overall



Jones allowed only 94 yards last season (fewest among CB's) pic.twitter.com/BVBocXylJc — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 29, 2023

Check the tape on Jaylon Jones, the latest draft pick #ForTheShoe — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Northern Michigan’s Jake Witt is a 6’7”, 203 pound senior offensive tackle who was a former two-sport athlete (*also basketball) in high school and a converted tight end collegiately—having only played one full season at offensive tackle.

He made 11 starts this past season at left tackle, earning Second-Team All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors.

His RAS was a whopping 9.80 out of a maximum of 10.0.

Witt has ideal length, athleticism, and the makings for natural footwork, but he lacks a lot of experience at the position and will need to get stronger both physically—and when drive blocking and at the point of attack:

He was drafted. #Colts



Jake Witt, one of my favorite players in the draft https://t.co/pDgd5l1qvZ — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 29, 2023

He looks like a developmental offensive tackle for the Colts who should compete for a depth spot in training camp and preseason and potentially end up on the team’s practice squad—if he doesn’t end up cracking the team’s final 53-man roster.