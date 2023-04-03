Report: Colts Scheduled to Work Out the NFL Draft’s Top Four QB Prospects this Week

According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, the Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to have a busy week, as the franchise works out the NFL Draft’s consensus top four quarterback prospects: Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky’s Will Levis:

“Very big week for Indy,” writes King. “The Colts, who pick fourth and 35th in the top 50, are working out Young, Stroud, Richardson and Levis. By Saturday, they should have their list of quarterbacks in order—and coach Shane Steichen and GM Chris Ballard should know if Richardson or Levis is worth selecting here.”

Currently holding the #4th overall pick, the quarterback needy Colts are guaranteed to land at least one top passing prospect of that group—if they so choose.

While many mock drafts project that both Young and Stroud could go within the first two picks, the Colts could have their choice between Richardson and Levis—assuming no one trades up with the Arizona Cardinals at #3 to leap them for one of the latter two.

In any event, the Colts will have the opportunity to have a more up close and personal look at the top quarterback prospects in this year’s class—as the franchise performs its final individual evaluations ahead of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft in late April.

It’s a critical offseason for the franchise, and it’s imperative that general manager Chris Ballard get this decision finally right at #4—as the recent revolving door at starting quarterback has been difficult for the Colts to overcome and long-term stability at the position is sorely needed.